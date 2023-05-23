Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Oi S.A. (OIBZQ) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

May 23, 2023 3:12 PM ETOi S.A. (OIBZQ), OIBRQ
Oi S.A. (OTC:OIBZQ) Q4 2022 Results Conference Call May 23, 2023 10:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Rodrigo Abreu - Chief Executive Officer

Cristiane Barretto - Chief Financial Officer

Luis Plaster - Director of Investor Relations

Conference Call Participants

Operator

Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and thank you for joining Oi S.A.'s Conference Call for the fourth quarter of 2022. The event will be held in English with simultaneous translation into Portuguese. Please be informed that this video conference is being recorded and it will be available later on the Company's Investor Relations website.

During the Company's presentation, all participants will be with their microphones disabled. So get in line in order to ask questions, please click on a Q&A icon at the bottom of your screen and write your name and company. After the presentation, we will begin the Q&A session.

Now, I hand over to Mr. Rodrigo Abreu, Oi's CEO. Please Rodrigo, you can now proceed.

Rodrigo Abreu

Thank you. Good morning all and welcome to our Q4 2022 call. And as we have done in previous calls, I'll open the call with the key comments on our results. And then, I'll ask our CFO, Cristiane Barretto to also participate presents in details on our financial results and cost strategy. And I'll come back to close the call.

First of all, it is important to mention that the reason why we have delayed the score so much, and it has nothing to do with our results. As you know, we have provided key numbers when we communicated the delay, but rather the delay has a connection with the whole process of presenting our traditional recovery plan last week and conducting the restructuring discussions with the financial creditors. We needed to conclude several details of our plan before filing last year's results and thus we had

