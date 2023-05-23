Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Kingsoft Corporation Limited (KSFTF) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Kingsoft Corporation Limited (OTCPK:KSFTF) Q1 2023 Results Conference Call May 23, 2023 7:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Francie Lu - IR

Tao Zou - CEO

Yi Li - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Xue Deng - CICC

Brian Gong - Citi

Linlin Yang - GF Securities

Operator

Good day, and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the Q1 2023 Kingsoft Corporation Earnings Conference Call. [Operator Instructions].

I would now like to hand the conference over to your speaker today, Francie Lu. Please go ahead.

Francie Lu

Thank you, operator. Ladies and gentlemen, good evening and good morning. I would like to welcome everyone to our 2023 first quarter earnings call. I'm Francie Lu, the IR Director of Kingsoft. I would like to start by reminding you that some information provided during the earnings call may include forward-looking statements, which may not be relied upon in the future for various reasons.

These forward-looking statements are based on our own information and information from other sources, which we believe to be reliable. Please refer to the other publicly disclosed documents for detailed discussion on risk factors, which may affect our business and operations. Having said that, please allow me to introduce our management team who joined us today: Mr. Zou Tao, our Executive Director and CEO; and Ms. Li Yi, our acting CFO.

And now I'm turning the call to Mr. Zou Tao.

Tao Zou

[Foreign Language] I'll do the translation for Mr. Zou. We had a good start in the first quarter of 2023. Kingsoft Office Group actively explores and promotes the practical application of AI technology, invest in related R&D and continues to empower the digital transformation of institutional and individual users. Online games business further enhances the value of original IP and remains committed to the strategy of developing premium games.

