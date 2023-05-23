Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Owl Rock: This 10% Yielder Is More Than Just Meets The Eye

May 23, 2023 3:50 PM ETOwl Rock Capital Corporation (ORCC)2 Comments
On the Pulse
Summary

  • Due to higher net investment income in 1Q-23, YoY, Owl Rock’s dividend pay-out ratio fell to 73%.
  • Owl Rock's portfolio is growing even though originations have declined amid higher capital costs.
  • Net asset value discount implies a high margin of safety.

Owl Rock Capital Corporation (NYSE:ORCC) continues to meet my criteria for a high-quality business development company.

In 1Q-23, Owl Rock covered its dividend with NII and achieved solid credit quality with a non-accrual ratio of 0.3% (which was an

End Of Period Investments

End Of Period Investments (Owl Rock Capital Corp)

New Investment Commitments

New Investment Commitments (Owl Rock Capital Corp)

Net Investment Income

Net Investment Income (Author Created Table Using BDC Information)

Net Asset Value

Net Asset Value (Owl Rock Capital Corp)

A financial researcher and avid investor with a keen eye for innovation and disruption, as well as growth buy-outs and value stocks. Keeping an eye on the pace of high tech and early growth companies, I write about current events and the biggest news surrounding the industry, and strive to provide readers with ample research and investment opportunities.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of ORCC either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

