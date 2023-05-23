Justin Sullivan/Getty Images News

Article Thesis

Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) is a high-quality semiconductor player that has a compelling long-term outlook and nice dividend properties. The company has just announced a new, multi-billion dollar deal with tech giant Apple (AAPL). While this is not an absolute game-changer, it still should be beneficial for Broadcom, and the deal also proves that Broadcom is a trusted partner of tech hardware leaders such as Apple.

What Happened?

Broadcom Inc. and Apple have announced a deal that will see Apple buy 5G radio frequency components and cutting-edge wireless connectivity components worth several billion dollars from Broadcom over a multi-year period. The components will be manufactured in the United States, in facilities such as Broadcom's Fort Collins, Colorado facility. Apple further stated:

These investments are part of the commitment Apple made in 2021 to invest $430 billion in the U.S. economy over five years. Today, Apple is on pace to meet its target through direct spend with American suppliers, data center investments, capital expenditures in the U.S., and other domestic spend.

While we don't know, for now, how large this deal will eventually turn out to be in terms of sales - this likely isn't known yet, as it should depend on sales volumes for Apple's smartphones and other devices - the market still reacted positively to this deal, sending Broadcom's shares higher - they even hit a new all-time high of $699.

A Nice Endorsement From A Quality Customer

We don't know yet what margin Broadcom will generate on this contract, either, but this also isn't the most important factor for how to evaluate this deal. While it will likely add to Broadcom's bottom line, since Apple is not a company forced to squeeze suppliers thanks to its own substantial margins and the premium prices it generates with its products, the deal can be seen as a positive for Broadcom due to another reason, too. With Apple deciding that Broadcom is the supplier of choice for this deal, Broadcom has gotten a major endorsement. Apple generally seeks to use high-quality components for its high-quality and premium-price products, and with APPL deciding that Broadcom is the best partner for the development and manufacturing of quality 5G components, it looks like AVGO is in a strong position tech-wise. Otherwise, Apple would likely not have opted for a deal with AVGO and might have done a deal with a different supplier instead. The endorsement by Apple, in turn, could result in other significant 5G component deals for Broadcom in the future, both by Apple as well as by other potential customers. When Apple comes to the conclusion that Broadcom is the best partner for this deal, peers such as Samsung (OTCPK:SSNLF) might come to the same conclusion and could do additional deals with Broadcom.

Assuming this is a $5 billion revenue deal for Broadcom (which is arguably speculation, as the "multi-billion" phrase has not been specified further), and that Broadcom will generate a net profit margin of 35%, which would be in line with the current company-wide average, Broadcom could earn $1.5 billion from this deal. That surely is nice, but not dramatic for a company valued at close to $300 billion. Yet, with a top customer such as Apple giving a major endorsement, one can assume that Broadcom's business outlook is quite solid going forward - further deals with other customers could follow, and AVGO could be well-positioned for market share gains in the 5G market. Especially with the built-in-America argument working in Broadcom's favor when it comes to additional deals with Apple and/or other customers, the deal and its implications look positive for Broadcom.

Is Broadcom A Buy?

That being said, a good business outlook does not automatically make Broadcom a buy. Other factors should be considered as well, such as the company's current valuation. Today, at $699 per share, Broadcom trades 32% higher than one year ago - it seems unlikely that the company's future earnings outlook has improved this much over the last twelve months. Especially when we consider that we might enter a recession in the second half of 2023 or in 2024, the share price increase that Broadcom has experienced seems like it has not been driven by fundamentals.

In fact, looking at earnings per share estimates for the current fiscal year, which ends in October 2023, we see that there have not been major movements in the recent past:

Earnings per share estimates for this year have moved up by 2% over the last six months, and are down marginally over the last month. And yet, Broadcom's shares rose 29% over the last six months and are up by 8% over the last month alone. The share price performance has thus largely been driven by multiple expansion and not by underlying business growth or a big improvement in Broadcom's near-term earnings outlook.

This does not necessarily mean that Broadcom is overvalued today, but it seems like a considerably less appealing investment today - at all-time highs - compared to six months ago. We also see this in the company's earnings multiple:

While Broadcom was trading at an earnings multiple of less than 13 back in December - which arguably was pretty cheap for a high-quality compounder such as AVGO - the company is trading for a substantially higher 17x earnings multiple today, based on current estimates. That is not an excessive valuation, I believe, but the margin of safety surely is smaller today, relative to six months ago.

At least from a valuation perspective, Broadcom Inc. has thus become less attractive in the recent past, as its shares ran higher and higher. The same holds true when we look at the company's dividend. While the dividend is still significantly higher than what one can get from the broad market and the tech industry on average, the yield has dropped substantially over the recent past. Back in December, Broadcom's dividend yield was north of 3%, while it is 2.7% today - still good relative to what one can get elsewhere in the tech world, but naturally, the higher initial starting yield half a year ago was more appealing. For those that bought two quarters ago, the dividend yield on cost has risen to 3.5% by now, as Broadcom has hiked its dividend in the meantime.

I do believe that investors that buy Broadcom today will do reasonably well in the long run, thanks to a combination of rising dividend payments and underlying earnings growth, driven by M&A, buybacks, and organic growth thanks to deals such as the one with Apple. And yet, the total return outlook is not as great as it was twelve or six months ago, when the dividend yield was higher, thereby allowing for more powerful dividend reinvestment, and when AVGO investors additionally were able to benefit from multiple expansion. I have covered Broadcom in the past, including in January, when I wrote a bullish article - since then, shares have returned a pretty nice 22%, or around 80% annualized. While Broadcom does not look like a sell to me at all, it isn't a comparably strong buy today, I believe. I thus rate Broadcom a hold today.

Final Thoughts

I like Broadcom and am happy with my investment - the company is shareholder-friendly, offers compelling dividend growth, and its M&A strategy has worked well in the past. While the same is not guaranteed for the future, I believe that there is a good chance that earnings will grow meaningfully in the long run and that there will be further substantial dividend increases.

The deal with Apple indicates (or underlines), I believe, that Broadcom is well-positioned tech-wise and that it is a trusted partner for quality companies. However, the deal is not an absolute game-changer for Broadcom. With Broadcom's substantial share price increase over the last couple of months making the company's shares more expensive - or less cheap, depending on how one sees AVGO's current valuation - it has become a less attractive buy in the recent past. I'm happy holding onto this quality company but do not want to add at all-time highs.

