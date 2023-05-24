aapsky/iStock via Getty Images

About the company

Tennant Company (NYSE:TNC) is at the forefront of cleaning technology, continuously developing innovative solutions that revolutionize cleaning productivity. With a diverse range of products, including autonomous systems, TNC caters to a wide array of industries and sectors. Their cutting-edge cleaning technologies find application in factories, warehouses, distribution centers, office buildings, public venues like arenas and stadiums, schools and universities, hospitals, and clinics. TNC derives a significant portion of its revenue from the Americas, making up 67% of its earnings. Additionally, 27% of their revenue is generated in the EMEA region, while the remaining 8% comes from the APAC region.

Recently, TNC reported better-than-expected financial results that resulted in a 20% jump in the stock price. The company reported revenue of $305.8 million, surpassing the consensus estimate of $272.53 million. Furthermore, the adjusted EPS stood at $1.45, exceeding the consensus estimate of $0.84.

Top-line Analysis and Outlook

TNC's backlog growth (Created by DzD Analysis by taking data from TNC)

TNC has experienced significant revenue growth in the past three quarters, driven by a combination of pricing and volume increases. In Q1 FY23, the company achieved an impressive 21% organic revenue growth, with pricing accounting for 10.7% and volume growth contributing 10.3%. Notably, half of the volume growth was attributed to backlog conversion, while the remaining half resulted from overall business expansion.

Improvements in the supply chain have played a crucial role in driving volume growth. TNC's strategic investments since 2022 have focused on enhancing the supply chain and bolstering manufacturing output. By implementing countermeasures such as increased supplier commitments, safety stock inventory, and expanded dual-sourcing options, the company has mitigated interruptions and expanded its production capacity. These efforts, combined with extended visibility of production forecasts and spot buy activities, have resulted in a sequential increase in production, contributing to successful backlog conversion. Recognizing the importance of adapting to market demands, TNC has invested in internal resources, software, and external partnerships to augment its global procurement capabilities. Additionally, the company has introduced equipment that reduces reliance on constrained parts, including a walk-behind scrubber with streamlined features that offer customers a shorter lead time. These proactive measures have not only increased production but have also positioned TNC to meet customer demands more efficiently.

The demand for Tennant’s products remained robust in Q1 FY23 as the incoming order rate exceeded management’s expectations. The order backlog in the quarter was sequentially down by 8.5% to $298.5 million as the supply chain challenges improved. The healthy order backlog should support revenue growth in the next few quarters. In addition to this, the company is also developing new products to grow its top line and attract new customers. TNC's commitment to enhancing its product portfolio is evident through the introduction of the i-mop Lite, catering to budget-conscious customers who prioritize quality. This versatile cleaning product is specifically designed for small and cluttered spaces, making it ideal for public restrooms and staff breakrooms. Furthermore, TNC is aggressively expanding its robotics portfolio with products like the T7, T380AMRs, and T16AMR. These automated solutions have garnered a customer base of over 200 and have generated more than $170 million in revenue since 2019. By addressing labor challenges, offering a better return on investment, and enhancing the customer experience, these robotics products further solidify TNC's market presence.

Considering the healthy order backlog, strong customer demand, improvements in the supply chain, and ongoing product development, it is reasonable to anticipate mid-single-digit revenue growth for TNC in 2023. The company's strategic initiatives, combined with its ability to adapt to market needs, position it for continued success and market expansion.

Profitability

TNC's gross margin and adjusted EBITDA margin (Created by DzD Analysis by taking data from TNC)

TNC's commitment to enhancing profitability has yielded positive results, driven by several key factors. Higher price realization, combined with moderating inflation, has contributed to an expansion in both gross margin and adjusted EBITDA margins. Additionally, the company has made significant strides in improving productivity by effectively managing supply chain constraints, optimizing operations, and streamlining processes.

TNC's focus on profitability extends to simplifying its product portfolio and strengthening its local advantage while reducing complexity. As of Q1 FY23, the company has successfully reduced 35% of its SKUs, allowing for better resource allocation and improved efficiency. By rationalizing its investment in a product portfolio that enhances the customer experience, TNC is ensuring that its offerings align with market demands and generate maximum profitability. With a global presence in 140 markets, TNC is actively expanding its reach by adding 12 markets by the end of 2024. This strategic expansion plan aims to strengthen the company's market position and capitalize on new growth opportunities. Leveraging its platform product design approach, TNC is further simplifying operations, enhancing product quality, and reducing costs. This streamlined approach enables the company to respond more effectively to customer needs while maintaining a competitive edge.

I believe the ongoing efforts to optimize operations, simplify the product portfolio, and expand into new markets should contribute to continued margin improvement.

Valuation

DCF valuation (Created by DzD Analysis using Alpha Spread)

In my DCF calculations, I am assuming revenue growth to be in the low-single digits in 2023, given the healthy order backlog, robust demand, and tough year-over-year comparison. Beyond 2023, I have assumed growth to be in the mid-single digits, with a terminal growth rate in the low-single digits, as the company will continue to benefit from new product development, which should drive demand for its products. I used a discount rate of 7.05% and arrived at a fair value of $87.28 for TNC.

Using the relative valuation, if we use a consensus EPS estimate of $4.56 for 2023, we get a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.10x, and if we use a consensus EPS estimate of $5.19 for 2024, we get a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.03x. These values are well below the five-year average forward P/E of 22.77x. Taking the FY24 EPS estimate and the average forward P/E, we arrive at a fair value of $118.17 for GRC. Hence, I have a price target range of $87 to $119 for the company.

Conclusion

In summary, I maintain a favorable buy rating on TNC's stock. The company has demonstrated robust performance and impressive growth in the recent quarter, and I expect this positive momentum to continue in the near future, despite potential headwinds related to weak macroeconomic conditions. TNC's proactive measures to tackle supply chain constraints, streamline its product portfolio, and enhance profitability have yielded tangible results, with notable improvements in gross margins and adjusted EBITDA margins. With a steadfast commitment to ongoing improvement and strategic initiatives, TNC is positioned for sustained growth and profitability in the long term.