The Technicals: How Much Left In The Current Gold And Silver Correction?

SchiffGold profile picture
SchiffGold
Summary

  • The low volume in gold over the last few weeks suggests that there could be a pop coming in the near term.
  • The gold-silver ratio has turned back up after seeing a big turnaround with the blistering rise in silver back in April.
  • The indicators are now mostly neutral with a bearish lean. There are some slightly bullish indicators, but nothing strong enough to give a clear signal.

Gold and silver bars

Inok

By SchiffGold

The technical analysis last month highlighted the mixed environment at the time:

The indicators are once again giving some mixed signals. The price action is definitely needing further consolidation. However, other indicators suggest a market that is just getting started. Either

Figure 1: Gold and Silver Price Action

Figure: 2 Gold 50/200 DMA

Figure 3: 3 Silver 50/200 DMA

Figure 4: Gold Price vs. Open Interest (Author)

Figure 5: Silver Price vs. Open Interest (Author)

Figure 6: Gold Margin Dollar Rate (Author)

Figure 7: Silver Margin Dollar Rate

Figure 8: Arca Gold Miners to Gold Current Trend (Author)

Figure 9: Arca Gold Miners to Gold Historical Trend (Author)

Figure 10: Gold Volume and Open Interest (Author)

Figure 11: Silver Volume and Open Interest (Author)

Figure 12: Price Compare Inverse DXY, GLD, 10-year prices (Author)

Figure 13: Gold Silver Ratio (Author)

Figure 14: Summary Table (Author)

SchiffGold
SchiffGold is a full-service, discount precious metals dealer specializing in investment-grade gold and silver bullion. We offer a range of related services, from vault storage partners to physical gold IRAs. Renowned investor Peter Schiff founded SchiffGold in 2010 to provide a trustworthy source of bullion for his brokerage clients. Peter has always advised long-term investment in physical precious metals as an inflation-proof store of value. Unfortunately, he found far too many gold buyers were getting swindled by big companies pushing numismatics at high markups. SchiffGold is his answer — an honest gold dealer that sells only the most liquid bullion products in the world at the lowest possible prices.

