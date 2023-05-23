Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

ExlService Holdings: Demand Trends And Outlook Both Look Healthy

May 23, 2023 4:53 PM ETExlService Holdings, Inc. (EXLS)
Creative Capital Ideas profile picture
Creative Capital Ideas
245 Followers

Summary

  • EXLS exceeded expectations in 1Q23, with impressive revenue and profit figures, and also raised its full-year guidance.
  • EXLS is well-positioned to leverage generative AI. By harnessing AI capabilities, EXLS can expand its total addressable market, strengthen its competitive advantage, and improve margins.
  • I believe the stock has an attractive relative valuation vs the past due to its improved fundamentals and size.

Computer programmer working on new software program.

Aja Koska

Investment thesis

ExlService Holdings (NASDAQ:EXLS) is a global analytics and digital solutions company that partners with clients to improve business outcomes and unlock growth. I continue to recommend a buy rating for EXLS after the very

A picture containing text, screenshot, font, circle Description automatically generated

Comtec Info

A picture containing text, screenshot, number, font Description automatically generated

Own model

This article was written by

Creative Capital Ideas profile picture
Creative Capital Ideas
245 Followers
Data scientist turned investment analyst focusing on high tech, high growth companies

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.