Arista Networks, Inc. (ANET) J.P. Morgan 51st Annual Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference (Transcript)

May 23, 2023 4:01 PM ETArista Networks, Inc. (ANET)
Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) 51st Annual J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference May 23, 2023 1:55 AM ET

Company Participants

Ita Brennan - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Samik Chatterjee - J.P. Morgan

Samik Chatterjee

Good afternoon, everyone. So we'll move to the next session. Thank you, if you can take your seat. I'm Samik Chatterjee, I cover the hardware companies at J.P. Morgan. For the next session, we have Arista. And from Arista, we have Ita Brennan, CFO, as well as Liz Stine from Investor Relations. Thank you both for coming to the conference.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - Samik Chatterjee

And I'll really just start off with more sort of a macro question and few questions we've been asking most of our companies to comment on. Just remainder of the year where, obviously, the macro backdrop remains a bit more challenging, but as you think about macro risk, what are the biggest risk that you perceive to your business?

Ita Brennan

Yes. I mean, I think certainly the macro overall environment is offering lots of uncertainties. You think about debt ceiling, you think about all the banks, think about interest rates. So there is a lot happening at a macro level. I think when you take that back to the business, we still haven't seen a tremendous kind of direct impact on the business. We talked about this on the earnings call a little bit where on the enterprise part of our business where we're really targeting larger, big bet type companies, we've seen that continued engagement. In spite of kind of some of these backdrops, obviously, we'd be [foolish] (ph) to ignore those, we're going to continue to monitor and look at that. Over time, but we haven't really seen that impact on the business yet.

