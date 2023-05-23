Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Cassava Sciences: State Of Play After Earnings - 5 Things To Note

Edmund Ingham
Summary

  • Cassava stock - incredibly volatile between 2020-2022 - hasn't increased much in value in the last year.
  • The company's Alzheimer's candidate Simufilam remains in Phase 3 studies with data likely arriving in 2024.
  • The company remains heavily shorted by those who believe Simufilam is not more effective than a placebo and that Cassava may have allegedly misled the market with its early data.
  • There are some positives to be taken from some of the data however, while more supporting evidence for the Filamin-A thesis has been uncovered in Europe.
  • In this hardest to treat disease, it may be worth waiting for full Phase simufilam data before dismissing this company - especially while doubts over the safety of amyloid targeting drugs remain.
Investment Overview

Remarkably for such a historically volatile stock, Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) shares trade nearly at the same price today as they did exactly a year ago.

Readers new to the Cassava story may be

chart

Simufilam Phase 3 Program Details (Cassava Presentation)

chart

Cassava Open Label study results (Cassava Presentation)

chart

Cognition maintenance study design (Cassava presentation)

Edmund Ingham
