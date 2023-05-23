Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
BJ's Wholesale Club: Explaining The Post-Earnings Selloff And Why It Might Be A Value Trap

Yuval Rotem profile picture
Yuval Rotem
651 Followers

Summary

  • BJ's Wholesale Club reported mixed Q1-23 results, with $0.85 EPS coming in line, and revenues of $4.7B missing by $90M.
  • The company opened 2 locations in the quarter and is on track to deliver its 11 openings target for the year. Comparable sales excluding gas amounted to 5.7%, above guidance.
  • Gross margins improved by 1 percentage point to 18.6%, however, management expects margins to decline in the following quarters.
  • The main reason for the selloff is hiding in a comment made by management on the earnings call, stating next quarter EPS should be up only slightly, while the consensus expects $1.06.
  • Despite the relatively attractive valuation after the selloff, I rate the stock a Hold over competition and growth concerns, with a price target of $69.9 per share.

BJ"s Wholesale Club store. BJ"s Wholesale Club offers reduced prices to its members.

jetcityimage/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

BJ's Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) reported mixed Q1-23 results, with $0.85 EPS coming in line, and revenues of $4.7B missing by $90M. The stock is currently down 8.5%, mainly due to a comment made by management on the earnings call, stating next

Tiers table

BJ's Wholesale Club March 2023 Investor Day Presentation

Membership fee income growth graph

BJ's Wholesale Club March 2023 Investor Day Presentation

Store count graph

Created and calculated by the author using data from BJ's Wholesale Club financial reports (10-K)

Revenue per store and comparable sales graph

Created and calculated by the author using data from BJ's Wholesale Club financial reports (10-K)

Competitive Positioning

BJ's Wholesale Club March 2023 Investor Day Presentation

Warehouse market share graphs

BJ's Wholesale Club March 2023 Investor Day Presentation

Net debt / EBITDA table

BJ's Wholesale Club March 2023 Investor Day Presentation

Net store openings

Created and calculated by the author using data from BJ's Wholesale Club financial reports (10-K)

Revenue growth drivers

BJ's Wholesale Club March 2023 Investor Day Presentation

EPS growth drivers

BJ's Wholesale Club March 2023 Investor Day Presentation

P/E multiple comparison graph

Created by the author using data from Seeking Alpha; Data as of May 23, 2023

revenue growth comparison graph

Created by the author using data from Seeking Alpha; Data as of May 23, 2023

Margin comparison graph

Created by the author using data from Seeking Alpha; Data as of May 23, 2023

Financial model graph

Created and calculated by the author based on BJ's Wholesale Club financial reports and the author's projections

I'm an MBA graduate with L.L.B in law. I work as a financial analyst at a large pension fund. My goal is to conduct analyses seeking to find high-quality companies with an extraordinary moat. I aim to invest in companies with perfect qualitative attributes, buy them at a reasonable price based on fundamentals, and hold them forever.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

