Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Transcat, Inc. (TRNS) Q4 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

May 23, 2023 4:18 PM ETTranscat, Inc. (TRNS)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
137.59K Followers

Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS) Q4 2023 Earnings Conference Call May 23, 2023 11:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Thomas Barbato - CFO

Lee Rudow - President, CEO & Director

Mark Doheny - COO

Conference Call Participants

Gregory Palm - Craig-Hallum

Gerard Sweeney - ROTH MKM

Scott Buck - H.C. Wainwright & Co.

Ted Jackson - Northland Securities

Mitra Ramgopal - Sidoti & Company

Operator

Greetings. Welcome to the Transcat, Inc. Fourth Quarter and Full Fiscal Year 2023 Financial Results. [Operator Instructions]. Please note this conference is being recorded. I will now turn the conference over to your host, Tom Barbato. You may begin.

Thomas Barbato

Thank you, operator, and good morning, everyone. We appreciate your time and your interest in Transcat. With me here on the call today is our President and CEO, Lee Rudow; and our Chief Operating Officer, Mark Doheny. We'll begin the call with some prepared remarks, and then we will open up the call for questions. Our earnings release crossed the wire after markets closed yesterday, both the earnings release and the slides that we will reference -- be referenced during our prepared remarks can be found on our website, transcat.com in the Investor Relations section.

If you would please refer to Slide #2. As you are aware, we make forward-looking statements during the formal presentation and Q&A portion of this teleconference. These statements apply to future events, which are subject to risks and uncertainties as well as other factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from where we are today. These factors are outlined in the news release as well as in the documents filed by the company with the SEC. You can find those on our website where we regularly post information about the company as well as on the SEC's website at sec.gov.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.