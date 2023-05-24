Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

If You Think A Recession Would Be Bullish, You're Out Of Your Mind

Logan Kane profile picture
Logan Kane
22.05K Followers

Summary

  • Stocks haven't gone up because a looming recession is bullish. Rather, stocks have gone up because analysts have unrealistic expectations about future growth and are ignoring the rising cost of capital.
  • In this article, I dig into earnings estimates for the S&P 500, why they're unrealistic, and the historical relationship between stock valuations and the unemployment rate.
  • The bottom line: A recession would not be bullish for stocks, and not by a long shot.
Wall street sign in New York with New York Stock Exchange background

naphtalina/iStock via Getty Images

As stock market sentiment has swung from extremely bearish last fall to extremely bullish in spring, many market participants are drawing dangerous conclusions from riding the market seesaw. With the S&P 500 (SPY) up a little over 9% for the

This article was written by

Logan Kane profile picture
Logan Kane
22.05K Followers
Author and entrepreneur. My articles typically cover macroeconomic trends, portfolio strategy, value investing, and behavioral finance. I like to profit from the biases and constraints of other investors. Paywalled articles are available along with 1,000+ other authors by subscribing to Seeking Alpha Premium.You can read some more of my work for free here on my Substack.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.