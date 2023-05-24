If You Think A Recession Would Be Bullish, You're Out Of Your Mind

naphtalina/iStock via Getty Images

As stock market sentiment has swung from extremely bearish last fall to extremely bullish in spring, many market participants are drawing dangerous conclusions from riding the market seesaw. With the S&P 500 (SPY) up a little over 9% for the year as of my writing this, many traders are learning the wrong lessons.

Some of the more common ones I've seen:

"The Fed will do whatever the White House tells it to do"

"Recession is bullish because the government will just print money"

"Fundamentals don't matter"

"Stocks only go up"

However, history shows that stocks don't only go up. The Fed is now seen as more likely than not to hike more and not to cut at all in 2023. Recession is not bullish for stocks, and fundamentals ultimately do matter. Traders chasing mega-cap tech on momentum are likely to be caught offside by overpaying for hot-potato assets. However, they're not doing it because the analysts expect an earnings recession. Quite the contrary.

Valuations Are Historically High...

Because Earnings Growth Expectations Are Historically High...

But Corporate America Probably Can't Deliver

Markets currently expect the softest landing in the history of soft landings, with S&P 500 EPS bottoming out in Q2 2023 (i.e. right now), and reaccelerating to 2022 level highs and beyond. These numbers were almost entirely driven by the economy before the recent bank failures, so we'll need to wait to see what the effects are. For 2024, analysts are pricing a boom, with profits expected to grow 12%.

For reference, Q1 2023 earnings were expected to be about -3.2% Y/Y, and instead, they're on track to come in at about -2.2% Y/Y. Both figures represent the second straight quarterly decline in earnings off of 2022 peaks. In other words, analysts thought the index would earn $53 for the quarter, and instead, the index is on track to earn $53.50. That's it!

That's the fundamental improvement that has bulls ready to pay any price to avoid missing out on the "rally of a lifetime." I'll also note the interesting tendency of high-inflation economies to perform better at the start of the month/year when raises kick in, only to disappoint later on when the same dollar doesn't go as far. In places like Argentina, this goes as far as stores using chalkboards to change prices.

When you do a deep dive, you'll see that the earnings boom in the S&P 500 compared to revenues over the last 10 years was due to lower taxes, bigger budget deficits, and lower interest rates. Therefore, in order for this to continue into 2024 and 2025, taxes need to be cut, interest rates need to fall below 2020-2021 levels and deficits need to increase. That's not going to happen! Instead, we have congressional Republicans driving a hard bargain with the Biden administration to cut deficits, we have a Federal Reserve that likely has no choice but to hike interest rates more, and we have a demographic reality that will force large tax increases sometime this decade.

It's Time To Relearn Old Market Lessons

In 2020, we experienced the shortest recession in post-war history. Offsetting this short recession was a veritable flood of fiscal and monetary stimulus, including massive amounts of QE. For this reason, stocks didn't fall for long and soon were trading sharply higher than pre-pandemic levels. This was in contrast to past recessions, which often saw assets below previous peaks for five years or more.

Many traders had come to believe that we'd mastered the business cycle and that the forgotten secret to a prosperous society was to simply fire up the printing press. Despite starting from a place of rock-solid price stability, this quickly broke the regime of stable prices. This led to the highest inflation in 40 years and the realization that to try printing endless amounts of money to fix the economy will only backfire. To this point, zero-rate Fed policy, quantitative easing, and printing money to juice the economy are all now off the table.

Now, we're going through the other side of the necessary process to restore price levels to normal levels relative to wages. And it's led to some sea changes including the implosion of some businesses and large banks that had built their business models around money being free. In an echo of 2008, JPMorgan (JPM) CEO Jamie Dimon has warned about the consequences of massive malinvestment in commercial real estate.

The once-in-a-lifetime experience of the pandemic has shaped many younger traders to believe that the business cycle doesn't exist (except as little as it's allowed by the Feds), that the best way to get rich is to borrow as much money as possible, and that valuations for stocks and real estate are irrelevant. However, the consequences of inflation are clear, and hiking rates by 500-600 bps in 12-18 months is no joke. Nor is the effect of a divided government and QT on reining in government spending back to historically normal levels. Striking down the student loan pause alone will evaporate up to 1% of the total purchasing power in the US.

Why Recession Isn't Bullish

Earnings and expectations for earnings drive the bus on stocks. For stocks to hold their present valuations, profit margins will need to expand despite rising interest rates and decreased budget deficits. This is a problem for stocks caught up on AI hype (like Nvidia (NVDA)), and for companies that have made grand promises but have yet to deliver grand profits (like the components of the ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK)).

But another less-obvious driver of valuations is the level of unemployment in the economy. Unemployment very clearly drives real estate valuations by affecting the overall level of supply and demand, but it also has direct and indirect effects on stock valuations. The direct effects are obvious because recession negatively impacts corporate profits, but the indirect effects matter as well.

As you can see here, when unemployment starts to rise, it tends to rise quite quickly, taking demand with it.

And in this context, stubbornly high stock valuations might make sense for the time being. It also can mean that the business cycle is at its absolute peak and that things can't get much better. After all, no one really is forced to sell right now. As such, the CAPE ratio for the S&P 500 is now hovering around 30.

If unemployment were to rise to a range of 6-8%, as it has in past recessions, then this would imply a peak-to-trough selloff in the S&P 500 of anywhere from 30%-50%, largely due to high starting valuations. Correlation isn't necessarily causation and this is a fairly simple yardstick, but it goes to show how high valuations are now vs. historical averages.

There's a clear relationship between the business cycle and stock valuations, and to assume that stock valuations should stay this high is clearly a questionable long-term assumption. And in contrast to CAPE comparisons in years past that ignored interest rates being lower in the 2010s, cash rates are now much higher than their historical average. It's one thing to make a market timing call with rates at 0%, but another thing entirely when you're getting ~5.2% annually in cash by doing nothing but parking your money in a money market fund. And although they aren't saying it publicly, that's exactly what the Fed wants you to do.

Bottom Line

Is this time truly different? Are nosebleed valuations in mega caps justified by future growth? I can't say with 100% certainty, but I doubt it. I'll put it this way. If you park money in cash and you're wrong about a recession, you'll still earn 5%-6% annually. But if you put money in stocks at near-bubble valuations and you're wrong, you're likely to lose 30% or more of your money and not be able to get it all back for 5-7 years. Whether the market is offering enough compensation for your risk is something you'll have to decide for yourself. I've leaned on the cautious side and will remain so, no matter how much speculative stocks surge on hype this year.