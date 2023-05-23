Block, Inc. (SQ) 51st Annual J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference (Transcript)

Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) 51st Annual J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference Call May 23, 2023 1:15 PM ET

Company Participants

Jack Dorsey - Co-Founder and Chief, Block Head

Amrita Ahuja - Chief Operating Officer and Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Tien-Tsin Huang - J.P. Morgan

Tien-Tsin Huang

Alright. I know it's a quick transition. Appreciate everyone sticking around. So, you can hear my views on politics and world and inflation and everything else. I'm sure that's on top of everyone's minds. But really, really excited and grateful to have the Block management team be the afternoon Keynote.

So, we've got Amrita Ahuja, COO and CFO of Block; and of course Jack Dorsey, Co-Founder and Chief, Block Head. And it's been a bit, it's been since COVID since we've had these guys. And I was telling Jack before, you know, following the payment sector, I've learned a ton just following Square and now Block for over the last 10 to 12 years and a lot of the themes that we've been talking about, you know, software taking over payments and consumer and merchant platform is trying to bank their users. Right?

I think a lot of that was inspired by what we learned from Jack and team, so super grateful to get the chance here to spend a few minutes and go through a list of questions I've gathered from you.

So, again, my name is Tien-Tsin Huang. We'll try and get to some questions from the audience at the end, but I'm hoping we'll cover a lot of this, the important topics upfront. So, welcome. Thanks for being here.

Jack Dorsey

Thank you.

I'm excited to begin.

Amrita Ahuja

Thanks for having us.

Tien-Tsin Huang

No. For sure. So, I thought we'd start if it's okay, Jack. You introduced this investment framework last quarter, what inspired it, love to hear, you know, you're thinking around that. You heard some questions from the audience that's somewhat relevant to it and I'm curious, is it still allowed for what I call breakthrough to happen within Block like we've seen over the last decade or so?

Jack Dorsey

Yeah. First, it's really hard to follow Jamie Dimon, but I didn’t know that we could cuss on stage so that opens the door for everything for me. Thank you for spending some time with us and allowing us some time The main thing is, we wanted to be able to articulate how we make decisions around our investments in one single sentence. That anyone could remember in the company and our investors and our analysts could also articulate back to us without having to think that much. That was the ultimate test.

And the reason that was important is, we wanted to distill what we are trying to do from an investment perspective, and have a significant, actually have a significant focus on making sure that we're doing the right thing that we have checkpoint on it. So, the thing that we always want to maintain is that we're customer first and we're focused on that.

Everything else follows from us being able to serve our customers that they want to stay with us, that we build a resilient relationship and that resilient relationship creates a word-of-mouth that enlarges our customer pool and the size of our markets that we're in. And then the is that we wanted – we heard a lot of feedback since being a public company. We borrowed a lot from our predecessors and so can SGI and Microsoft and Google about how they did things. And specifically, the conversation around SBC and the cost of stock-based compensation, and we wanted to reflect that it is a real cost in the company. And we wanted to measure ourselves against it.

So, we came up, you know, with what we thought was an industry standard way of describing that which is Rule of 40 over operating income, which accounts for SBC. So that you truly know, and we truly know, how we, what our cost are and how we're delivering innovation against that? We're only going to increase the resilience of our customer base or their desire to – or more desire for more customers if we continue to be innovative.

And we wanted to make sure that we have a check on our own efficiencies so that we know, we had this principle back in the day when we started the company started small. And some of the follow-up to it over some time was stay small as well. And as you grow, you get, you know, bigger and you start doing things just out of momentum instead of out of need.

So that Rule of 40 on Hawaii handles the checkpoint on do we actually need this? And how do we stay small, but continue to do big things and be more innovative? And technology is certainly going to help us in this regard. I'm sure we'll be talking about it, but like the field of AI, which I'm sure all of you have heard and been on the tips of your tongues, more so in this quarter than any prior quarter in history, which is crazy because just like two last quarters, you probably didn't hear the term for most companies, but I'm so thrilled that there exist an open source model competition for the space because it means companies like ours, whose first priority is not building AI models can actually compete on a level playing field and we can compete, because we have very specific data around our sellers and around consumer financial activities. And that is the true heart of what makes any [AA model] [ph] great is that data.

So, when I when I saw that leak from Facebook and how quickly the community iterated on it, getting to the point of being passed GPT-3 and approaching GPT-4 and the fact that it's completely open and we can self-host it, I'm like, damn, this is phenomenal. This is a huge boon for our company and company like ours where we don't need to focus on just building pure AI technologies. We have a huge labor force in the open source world that we can push our data to and get the same outcomes if not better in our space, which is which is finance.

Tien-Tsin Huang

Great. And I do want to dig in and generate AI a little bit more, but just to round out the conversation around the investment framework, just the Rule of 40 and the pathway to get there, can you elaborate a little bit more on that, especially around operating leverage, not only this year, but longer-term?

Amrita Ahuja

I can start on that. You know, what's more important than achieving Rule of 40 Tien-Tsin is sustaining Rule of 40. And you see some of the most impactful scaled profitable companies in the world have sustained Rule of 40 year-in and year-out. That's not only through seeking discipline and efficiency and operating leverage, but that's making well placed high return investments to build new revenue streams to compound growth over time. And so, for us, it's important to balance both efficiency and operating leverage, which I'll go into in a bit, but also with investments against this immense market opportunity that we're pursuing.

So, this year, from an operating leverage standpoint, you know, we've guided to margin expansion both on an EBITDA and adjusted OI basis, and there's two primary ways that we're seeking efficiency. First, hiring. We're deliberately slowing and meaningfully slowing the pace of our hiring. And as Jack spoke, our metrics now include SBC. So, our managers, our general managers, across the company as they look at their P&L's, as they look at their targets, have the ability to weigh personnel expenses in an apples-to-apples way with other investments that they'll be making across sales and marketing, customer service, etcetera.

Secondly, sales and marketing. We pulled back spend in the first quarter, and we still saw customer acquisition growth in each of our square and cash up businesses because we're orienting the mix of our spend to higher ROI areas, more proven areas, less experimental for now. And those are the things that we're going to be pursuing as we look for efficiency and as we seek that margin expansion.

We raised our profit guide in this last quarter, for the year, even in the midst of this macro uncertainty, and even in the midst of a slowdown intend to hit that higher profit guide. Now, longer-term, in addition to hiring and sales and marketing, what we're looking at is broader corporate overhead expenses, everything from software and data, real estate, travel, other discretionary expenses that don't necessarily impact growth, but they help us operate in a small way.

They help us be lean, and they help us be efficient. And those are the areas that we're going to be pursuing as we look to not only achieve Rule of 40 of the long-term, but sustain it importantly.

Tien-Tsin Huang

Okay. Good. Taking into the business and ultimately up into the tech, the investor perception is that block is a very cyclical company, right? At your over index to SMBs, you're over index to lower income consumers. What's your response to that and how cyclical is the business?

Jack Dorsey

Well, you have to start somewhere. And our start was the fact that a lot of SMBs and lower income individuals were like left-out of the economy because – not because banks wanted to not have them as customers, but they may not have had the means of the technologies to assess their own risk and their ability to bring them in a safe way. So, the only reason we're here as a company is because we were able to bring 99% of merchants who applied to accept credit cards got through our system.

And we changed from a model that was traditional in the space, which was a credit check on the merchant to one that is transactional and looking at every single transaction, looking at behavior, and taking some bets on people. And we had a very similar approach with Cash App. And this becomes more of a function of the data we have and the data we can access as people transact in different ways within our ecosystem and then the models that we build around them. And those things are always evolving. They're never, never, never static.

So, I think we've proven that we can move from an SMB independence, someone at the farmer market selling flowers to a multi-national multi-location retailer or a restaurant or a service organization. And we have desire in the Cash App space for higher net worth individuals to use Cash App, why? Because it's super simple, and it's super easy and it's clean and fresh. And they have kids, and they can – with one tap, now give a card to their kids, and also control it, in a way that you just can't find that experience with most major retail banks.

So, our strength is designing something down to its base essence and just making it feel easy so that we're not taking anyone's time away and they can just focus on what is most meaningful to them. So, I do believe we have shown and proven an ability to move more and more upmarket in both businesses, and that will continue to be the case. And the big challenge for us going forward is, we're a financial institution that is regulated in the same way as Jamie spoke to.

Often through proxies and our partnership with J.P. Morgan Chase and other banks, sometimes directly. And it means that we can't act like an Internet company. We can't just launch an app in every single App Store in the world and expect people to find it and use it. We actually have to have a banking relationship within each market. So, it really slows down our global adoption, but there are technologies out there that we're very interested in pushing and building, which enable us to be more like an Internet company and actually release an app that has global value and global usage. And those are some – that's represented by some of our future business units, which we can talk about.

Amrita Ahuja

Let me also share a little bit of what we're seeing in terms of our business performance in real time. And of course, our business performance is composed of not only our execution, but the health of the underlying consumer and small business. So, from a Cash App perspective, continuing to see healthy trends in Q1 in April. We had 20 million Cash App Card. That's our free debit card. Cash App card customers at the end of – in the month of March that grew 17%. Our overall actives growing 17% year-over-year, and our card actives growing faster.

Importantly, spend per active grew year-over-year, both in Q1 and in April. So, even in the midst of a potentially challenged consumer, we believe that Cash App has the ability to gain share of wallet in this environment.

From a Square perspective, as we've talked about for some months now, we believe we started to see a macro deceleration, macro-related deceleration from about the mid-November time frame through Q1. What we've seen quarter-to-date, so the first 7 weeks of Q2 is Square GPV grew 12% year-over-year where we saw an improvement in May relative – so far in May relative to what we saw in the month of April. And if you think about the components of our growth, there's really three key components.

There is new customer acquisition, which, as I mentioned, has continued to be strong, even in the midst of pulling back spend. Secondly, it's churn, where we've continued to see actually stable trends from a Square perspective, over the past 6 months with respect to churn. And third, it's GPV per seller or retention per existing seller. And that's where we've seen the moderation in the growth rates from, sort of mid-November into April.

When we think about the broader economy, this pattern directionally is consistent with what we've seen from the larger banks, whether it's J.P. Morgan or BofA, and when we think about the proxies in our business that we look at, the number of unique cards visiting our sellers or the spend per card at our sellers, what we've seen is a deceleration consistent with that macro slowdown, sort of from November to April.

Ultimately, the way we operate our business, though, is on a gross profit basis. So, we're sharing all these trends around GPV for transparency, but when you look at gross profit, you see not only payments volume, but you see software, you see financial services and banking. You see the full breadth of the 30-plus products that we offer these customers and ultimately, that's what provides greater value to those customers in these times, and that's what provides greater resilience to our business in these times.

Tien-Tsin Huang

Yes. So, digging into Square first, if that's okay, right? 14 years ago basically invented the market. We've seen a lot of competition come in. I'm curious from here with the 30 products, Amrita just talked about. Is there still a lot of room for innovation on the Square side? Is it going to be more incremental and focusing on distribution and marketing, that kind of thing? I'm curious, what can Square do better here?

Jack Dorsey

I think, we had some ideas in the past as we built this. We were very, very much technology focused and technology first in a world that was mainly traditional sales focused. And we saw a lot of predatory practices in those outbound sales practices. And that really turned us off from doing much with sales at all. I think our competitors have like seen that and definitely taking advantage of the fact that we have a gap, specifically in outbound sales.

And we're figuring out more of a balance there and not being so stubborn about being technology first and focused, but doing so in such a way that isn't [predatory] [ph], which we still see our peers doing. We have competitors that are locking people into 2-year contracts. And it looks really good in the first month, but after a month 2 or month 3, if you talk to these sellers, they want to get out and they hate it.

So, it's a question of like making sure that we have that visibility in that consideration, but ultimately, I don't think that is the winning play. I think it still has to do with building technology and building products that are fundamentally new and do something extremely valuable and people want to stick with. We certainly need to do better at getting our foot in the door. But once people are in, like we have a lot of love and a lot of resilience in our relationships because of the quality of our products, because of how innovative they are, which we would equate to being simple and straightforward and self-serve and that they connect with this much broader ecosystem.

I don't need to have a relationship with 7 vendors. I only download one app and I'm done. I just flipped switches. And as we now bring in these new technologies, such as AI and expand past deep learning algorithms, we get even stronger potential and stronger relationship with those folks. So, I think there's a ton of innovation within the seller space because they have to. They have to be creative. They have to be flexible. The number of restaurants today that also are – like, have a retail aspect of what they do, just so that they could survive through the past few years is immense.

And if we're a company that only serves restaurants like some of our competitors, they either have to hook that up or they fire that restaurant company and then go to a retail company because that's where the money is for them. We're both – we're providing services for all verticals, and we provide all the fundamental business services as well. So, I think that it's a long-term model, and it's a slower development model, but I think it has a lot more depth to it than what we see in our peers. And it's purely a function of how innovative we can be and how creative we can be about the tools and the quality of those tools.

Tien-Tsin Huang

Yes. So just to build on that, just to round it out, we always debate this, depth versus breadth. You just talked about it, Jack. But the success started out horizontal. You've added a couple of verticals like you mentioned, restaurant and retail, but it is starting to blur, right? It may not matter. And then, of course, you've moved up market, as you've alluded to, but where are you placing your bets? Is it more on going deeper with the seller or is it about adding more breadth and surround services?

Jack Dorsey

I think the Holy Grail is doing both. Like, we should be presenting the as much breadth as possible, but really quality, depth for the things that truly matter and having an API for where we are not both in the breadth category, but also the depth category. So, like if we're able to pay someone with a third party that goes through our API or with a developer that can build it very quickly because our API is so simple, then everybody wins.

And we don't need to prioritize one versus the other we're actually doing both. And then we get all this insight in terms of this is how – this is where we're failing. This is where there's gaps, this where people are filling in with an API, and we can actually build that or acquire companies that have done that. But we just get all this information to make our next move about what is the next most critical thing to do, both in the Square side and also on the Cash App side.

Amrita Ahuja

But we see it play out in the numbers too, you know our vertical points of sale, which really provide immense depth, but we have three of them, so breadth across different categories grew at 42% year-over-year in the first quarter, 2x to 3x faster than the overall Square seller growth rate. And within that, even restaurants grew even faster amongst our three product offerings within vertical points of sale. Our upmarket sellers with restaurants are attaching at six products across our ecosystem.

We've got many more that can serve them, but six products on average, which means that we can have more attentive relationships, we can serve them in more ways and ultimately grow with them as they grow their business. So, these vertical points of sale are important and a deliberate part of our strategy, both in going upmarket and broadening the ecosystem.

Tien-Tsin Huang

Good. No, it's fun to watch. And obviously, it's tangible. So, it's definitely close to my heart, which is why I want to ask about it. So, I know we're already have 15 minutes, time is flying. Cash App on the product side, we heard from Jamie, right fintechs and what's happening with tech and banking. I think the mission statement has been clear in terms of what's driving you, but who is the incremental user today, right, post pandemic? What are they using Cash App for? And what are the used cases that you see that you're running towards that, that can really drive a lot of growth in monetization?

Jack Dorsey

That's where I think our ecosystem model like really scales because they come in for different reasons. So, like the predominant use case is always going to be peer-to-peer because it's the simplest way to send money to anyone and increasingly, that will be more and more around the world as we build those other solutions for it. But when they see that, they receive money from someone and they see that they can save money. They can get a car. They can use an ATM, they can deposit cash, they can buy stocks. They can buy Bitcoin.

They can get their paycheck direct deposited, then it becomes more and more progressively like a banking relationship. And that's exactly where we want to be, which is like come in any way you wish. You may have seen your friends Cash card. You may be a center daughter of your parents who use Cash App and now we have the family's feature. You may have seen that we're the easiest way to buy fractional shares of a company, so you download it for that. I don't know how long it's been, but we've been – Cash App is quite young. It's only, what, 7 or 8 years?

Amrita Ahuja

Yes.

Jack Dorsey

And for the majority of that, we've been the number 1 finance app in both app stores, beating all of the banks. And it's because of that pure utility. And it's really up to us to continue to find those adjacencies in the financial space, that ecosystem gets even more and more rich and it mirrors what people have done with Square is, I just need to download an app, and I have a whole bank like and it does even more than that. And it does ways – it does it in ways that I really control and I can personalize. And it feels good and they have an apparel line that I can buy a sweat shirt from.

So, like it's fresh and new, and our challenge is now like getting to an older, higher net worth audience, and we're already seeing that, but we're getting friction points is, our limits, like people want to do more with more money on Cash App now. And again, that's just iteration, but that's not the real innovation, but there'll be more and more products and features that enable entirely new audiences to come on board.

Tien-Tsin Huang

I need some merch, Jack. So, next time brings a merch for us.

Jack Dorsey

As long as you wear in from on Jamie and the whole [indiscernible].

Tien-Tsin Huang

I wore the uniform this time just to make sure I'm safe with my Friday paycheck. Bringing it to the numbers then. Let's [decompose] [ph] that and then I want to talk about Gen AI and some other things. So, I wrote down, right, I think the inflows framework is really good, right, to think about the potential for Cash App. So, money comes in, inflows up 8%, monetization rate up 22 bps to 1.41%. So, you're making quite a bit on the spend on – that's coming in and then actives up 17%. So, how do you see those components evolving here as you've learned so much more about the user and Jack, you're talking about simplicity, right? It seems like there's a lot more potential.

Amrita Ahuja

I think there's a lot of opportunity across each of those three components. So, we think about our Cash App gross profit opportunity composed of three key drivers: The number of actives in our ecosystem, which was $53 million in the month of March, up 17% year-over-year. That's very much driven by our core network effects peer to peer, that's not only the actual transmission of fiat, but the peer-to-peer that's embedded throughout the ecosystem, a number of our products have those elements of social elements embedded.

And we complement the network effects, the inherent virality of Cash App through our marketing channels, where ultimately we're going to have an ROI focus, we're going to have discipline. We've talked about that. But the combination of those network effects in our marketing and social channels are what drive growth for actives, and we see continued growth opportunities ahead.

The second key piece is inflows per active. This is the amount of money that those actives bring into their cash-up account. In Q1, it was $1,136, up 27% year-over-year. This is really a product of our product adoption. How many of our products our customers are taking on. And the engagement therefore, they have as they move their money around our ecosystem. We have a lot of nascent financial services products in our ecosystem, whether it's savings, or fastest growth product that we just launched in January, borrow, which is the ability to get a couple of hundred dollars over a period of a month or so.

Taxes, direct deposit, we have more on the way. And so, driving product to attach is a key way that we can drive inflows per active growth over time. And at about $4,000 to $5,000 in a given year, that inflows per active is only about a tenth of the average U.S. income today. So, we see an opportunity to grow that over time. Now, we are growing with younger customers. We've had a lot of popularity with our families offering with Gen Z. And so, as we see a mix shift to younger customers, we may see pressure on inflows per active in the near term, but longer-term, see a huge growth opportunity as they grow their profile.

And then ultimately, monetization rate is really about our ability to provide value and then flex pricing from time-to-time. We adjusted pricing about a year ago, so we're now lapping that, and we'll expect to see monetization rate normalize for a period of time. But longer-term, we have a number of products that are free in our ecosystem. And as long as we're providing value across the entire value chain, we have the ability to revisit pricing in the future as well.

Tien-Tsin Huang

Okay. Good. So, let's just wrap it all together, right? You've got a consumer ecosystem, right? You've got a seller or a merchant ecosystem. When you brought in Afterpay to connect those with some commerce, and I know I've said this before, probably on stage, Jack, but I'll say it again, right? I always remember one of the earlier presentations you gave, you put up the Disney – Walt Disney chart, and his vision around the ecosystem of connecting all of the properties of Disney, which had so much foresight, right? And so, you've been thinking about this ecosystem concept for quite some time, obviously. So, here we are. You've done the Afterpay deal, you've got scale on both sides. Is the potential to connect those two? Is that the moment now that we should be asking you more about this?

Jack Dorsey

Yes. I mean it's definitely coming together. Look, I think we've been a little bit slower than I'd like with our strategy. But we're now like doubling down and refining that and making sure that like we're putting our [best foot] [ph] forward. I think the seller component is very clear, like you turn this on and you get more sales. Like [indiscernible] as simple as that. And on the cash side, I want to have us make sure that we focus on the single thing that's most important, which ultimately is going to be Cash App Card and driving more usage of that because we have all these little Lego pieces that fit on top of the Cash App Card, like these boost and this after pay functionality.

And within the app, we have this new area, which is super clunky right now called Discover that people right now are just using to find the people they previously paid or the people that they want to pay in their address book, but eventually will be the merchants around them, mostly Square merchants around them. Ask for permission to show that up and actually show items and items from merchants around you, merchants around you, but also online, which brings in more and more of the Afterpay and the larger retailers.

And that's going to be a focus of like having the inventory, but more importantly, making it relevant so that people want to go there every single day. And that's ultimately what we're going to judge ourselves on is, have we created a new tab that people want to visit every single day because they find something that they want to engage with or they want to purchase. And this is not a new path. This is a well-trodden path. This is a search engine, but mirroring it with our data. And then you can imagine other models within that, including advertising, where I can pay for placement within that?

And because we are such an integral part of their financial lives, we think there's a huge opportunity around the commerce part and being the front-end commerce part. And you hear this in other folks talking about the everything app and whatnot and the success that China has had in this, that's basically what this is. But we have a very strong start because we have the financial relationship with the person already. It's not a superficial relationship. It's very, very resilient.

Tien-Tsin Huang

Good. Good. So, we're at the 5-minute mark, time is moving quickly. So, tech waves. You talked about Generative AI. So, to move faster and achieve some of the goals that you just laid out there, what sort of big tech waves are you watching? We'd love to hear a little bit more about generative AI, but anything else that you're prioritizing strategically from a tech standpoint?

Jack Dorsey

The two big things are open protocols and AI. Open protocols are things like Bitcoin. A lot of folks in this country in Europe see Bitcoin and they see an asset that has a price that fluctuates. If you look at the Global South, you look at Central America, South America, and Africa, you actually see it what it truly is, which is a money transmission protocol. This is the Internet having a protocol like HTTP for the web or FTP for files or SMTP for e-mail for money movement. This was always a desire for the Internet.

If we had started Twitter after Bitcoin had been invented and launch, we would not have – we would not be dependent upon an ad model. Ad model came out because the Internet didn't have a payment mechanism. It didn't have a payment protocol. And that's what Bitcoin is. It is not just about the current asset price. So, that's how we're treating it. That's why we're building TBD, is we're building a protocol so that anyone in the world can build an on and off ramp that is local to their country, turn on whatever controls and protections they want and use Bitcoin as the ultimate transport mechanism.

So, for us, this means that we get into the space of global remittance, but we do it with a cost basis that is lower than anything possible today, because we're using Bitcoin as a transmission protocol. And the customer experience is, they're just using their own local fiat. They never consider the word Bitcoin. They never considered the concept of a stable coin. It just automatically and magically transmits and they can use it immediately.

So, open protocols like that are huge to me. And when you're pairing it with AI and Generative I, like I think there's a ton of hype right now, and I think there's a lot of companies being started that are going to fail because of that type. I think the technology industry is very trendy and very fashionable and jumps from one thing to the next, the next, the next. It wasn't so long ago that we were only talking about [indiscernible] and crypto and NFTs, and now we're talking only about AI and how it's going to kill us.

So, like there's always some truth in all these things. And I just would caution like any company that's approaching it from a technology perspective instead of a used case perspective and then what is the used case you're trying to solve in a more creative way and what technologies can you use to solve it in a more creative way. And for us, that means more accessibility that means greater efficiencies, that means that we can act more like an Internet company, ultimately.

And as I said before, I was just overjoyed and somewhat relieved that the open source community has a leg up in AI for the sake of humanity, but also for our company, because again, it levels the playing field, and we don't need to be an Open AI to compete in the space that we want to compete in, which is financed. Before this occurred with open-source, I assumed that we would always be behind because of the need to be as strong as Open AI in the AI space, but that is no longer the case, and it's completely open.

Tien-Tsin Huang

Good. I think we're probably out of time to take questions. I wish we had more time and time flies. I always say this, but we got a minute and half left. So, I'll ask the usual question I'd like to end on, which is sort of what's misunderstood or underappreciated about the business because, you know, this mission is still same, right Jack? You’ve got a vision on the tech side, that you’ve been right on, you have a cut-edge, you’ve [indiscernible], what’s misunderstood as you’ve been talking to investors? I love to hear your thoughts on that.

Jack Dorsey

I think the biggest thing continues to be the power of an ecosystem model, like it’s very rare that people are able to pull this off and I feel very grateful and fortunate and I can’t believe that we were able to do with two and I do believe that we will be able to do it with two more. But, I think, you know when we start showing and proving and not just telling you, the virtues of this, that I think is still misunderstood. At least in our space and we are very young company.

We’re 14 years old and I’m really proud of what we’ve done, but there’s so much more to do and we are facing challenges that companies much larger than us are also facing and it’s just up to us to figure out how to again like build resilience and that’s really what I’m focused on. Resilience through innovation and making sure that we can ultimately become more like an internet company and we can serve a global audience and started being limited because of these, you know historical relationships that we’ve had to work with.

Amrita Ahuja

And from my perspective, the opportunity we are going after is, immense and important, which is $200 billion TAM, which since 2017 when it was $60 billion we’ve grown than 3x through our product velocities. We’re launching new products through growing new ecosystems and I think that that opportunity for us continues to exist and we’re only less than 5% penetrated in that TAM. So, the opportunity size is immense. We have an opportunity to take share and over time, I think we have an opportunity to grow that addressable market even larger.

Tien-Tsin Huang

Great. So, we’ll end it there. It’s a joy to cover the stock. It means a lot to me to have both of you here, and maybe next time I have the courage to wear from [cool shoes] [ph] as well, but thank you for the time.

Jack Dorsey

Thank you.

Amrita Ahuja

Thank you.

