United Natural Foods: Looking Incredibly Tasty After Plunging

Daniel Jones profile picture
Daniel Jones
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • United Natural Foods' shares plunged 29.9% since December, with a 28.1% drop after Q2 2022 financial results were reported.
  • Despite revenue growth, the company's profit per share fell from $1.08 to $0.31, and net profits dropped from $66 million to $19 million.
  • The market has overreacted and shares offer investors significant upside potential, causing me to maintain a 'strong buy' rating.
Medium overhead shot of families sharing dinner at outdoor restaurant

Thomas Barwick

I take investing very seriously. And I take my track record in investing seriously as well. This is especially true when it comes to the very small number of companies that I rate a 'strong buy'. Last year, for instance, I rated only 28

Financials

Author - SEC EDGAR Data

Financials

Author - SEC EDGAR Data

Trading Multiples

Author - SEC EDGAR Data

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in UNFI over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

