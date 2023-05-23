Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
JJC: Exploring Mining Companies For A Positive Outlook On Copper Prices

Summary

  • Despite recent copper price weakness, a deeper analysis reveals a more positive outlook for the market.
  • Examining the performance of copper mining companies, represented by COPX, suggests that the decline in copper prices is unlikely to continue.
  • In contrast to the spot copper price, copper mining companies have a duration component to them, making them a more reliable indicator to assess the fundamental picture of the market.
  • The resilient performance of copper mining companies, implies that the copper market may be more constrained than initially perceived. This suggests a potential upward trajectory for copper prices in the near future.
  • Investors who share our optimistic view on copper prices may consider the JJC iPath® Series B Bloomberg Copper Subindex Total Return ETN as a potential buying opportunity. This exchange-traded note tracks the performance of copper prices and could offer exposure to potential upside in copper prices.

Pile of Scrap Copper Rod

FactoryTh

Thesis

While recent weaknesses in copper prices may portray a seemingly weak fundamental landscape, a deeper exploration of the market reveals an alternative perspective. By examining the performance of copper mining companies, as represented by Global X Copper Miners (

Chart representing the performance of JJC and Copper Prices

iPath

Chart representing the relative performance of the 'COPX' (Global X Copper Miners ETF) and 'Copper' prices over time. The chart focuses on the period starting from October 1, 2022, onwards.

Orchid Research

A pictureThe first subplot displays the historical and predicted copper prices, while the second subplot showcases the percentage accuracy. containing text, screenshot, diagram, plot Description automatically generated

Orchid Research

This article was written by

Orchid Research
Orchid Research
5.68K Followers
Orchid Macro focuses essentially on commodity and macro analysis, using quantitative tools. We conduct research on supply and demand trends across commodities. We also analyze global macro dynamics and their reflexive interactions with the commodity complex. With 10+ years of experience in macro and commodity research, Orchid Research seeks not only to deliver unbiased views and accurate forecasts, but also to identify trade opportunities generating α.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

