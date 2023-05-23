Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Crown Castle Inc. (CCI) J.P. Morgan 51st Annual Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference - (Transcript)

May 23, 2023 4:39 PM ETCrown Castle Inc. (CCI)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
137.59K Followers

Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI) J.P. Morgan 51st Annual Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference Call May 23, 2023 2:35 PM ET

Company Participants

Daniel Schlanger - Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Philip Cusick - JP Morgan

Philip Cusick

Hi and welcome to the 51st Annual JP Morgan TMC Conference. My name is Phil Cusick. I follow the Communications and Media Space. I am pleased to welcome Dan Schlanger, CFO of Crown Castle. Dan joined Crown in April of '16 and is the Vice President and CFO -- Senior Vice President and CFO. Dan, thanks for joining us today.

Daniel Schlanger

Thanks for having me.

Philip Cusick

I promoted you.

Daniel Schlanger

I appreciate being here. Well, not quite, because I'm now Executive Vice President and CFO. But you're close.

Philip Cusick

I demoted you, sorry.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - Philip Cusick

Let's start with a very high level, 2023 is a lower level of activity than '22. How does that compare to the average of the last three to five years? I'm trying to think about where are we in a longer cycle than just last year. And then how do you think about going forward?

Daniel Schlanger

Yes. It's a good question because our business moves in relatively long cycles and what we see right now is the core of our business, which is a tower business where we lease space on towers to the wireless carriers. We think grows in the neighborhood of 5% to 6% revenue per year.

Over the last couple of years, we've been above that range, close to 6.5% in 2022. And when you look at where we are in 2023, we think we'll grow around 5%, which is in the range, but on the lower end. And those types of up and downs, with ups and downs

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.