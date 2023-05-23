Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
PayPal: The Market Seems Blind; Here's What I See

May 23, 2023 5:45 PM ETPayPal Holdings, Inc. (PYPL)1 Comment
The Digital Trend
Summary

  • I believe PayPal has been punished for doing what other companies would be praised for.
  • The valuation is compelling and technicals suggest a bottom could be in.
  • I like the stock and have initiated a position.
Blind woman with dog moving down by mature man on steps

Maskot/DigitalVision via Getty Images

Thesis Summary

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) has come down since reporting Q1 earnings, and I feel this is unjustified.

The market is punishing the company for lower margins, but what I see is a company trying to stay

Financial highlights

Financial highlights (Investor Presentation)

Operating Margin

Operating Margin (Investor Presentation)

Transactions and engagement

Transactions and engagement (Investor Presentation)

Guidance

Guidance (Investor Presentation)

Unbranded

Unbranded (Investor Presentation)

PayPal valuation metrics

PayPal valuation metrics (SA)

PYPL TA

PYPL TA (Tradingview)

This article was written by

Macro, crypto, commodities, international equities and so much more.

James Foord is an economist and financial writer with over five years of experience writing about stocks and crypto. His lifelong interest in monetary policy and innovative technologies led him to specialize in macroeconomics, crypto and technology. Given the current macro outlook, he is focused on commodities, real assets, international equities and value stocks.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of PYPL either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

