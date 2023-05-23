Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) 51st Annual J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference (Transcript)

May 23, 2023 4:50 PM ETMicrosoft Corporation (MSFT)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
137.59K Followers

Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) 51st Annual J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference May 23, 2023 2:35 PM ET

Company Participants

Mark Murphy - Equity Research Analyst at JPMorgan

Conference Call Participants

Dave O'Hara - CFO

Mark Murphy

Okay. Good afternoon, everyone and welcome. I am Mark Murphy, Software Analyst at JPMorgan and it is a great pleasure to be here again with Dave O'Hara, who is EVP and CFO of the Commercial division of Microsoft. So Dave, first off, welcome and thank you so much for taking the time.

Dave O'Hara

Thank you, Mark. Any time, anybody offers me a trip to Boston, I am here.

Mark Murphy

Yes. I know you recently ran the Boston Marathon.

Dave O'Hara

Did one of the crazier things I've done, but yes.

Mark Murphy

Great. Great to have you back here. Maybe you could just briefly introduce yourself and describe some of the teams and some of the products that you oversee within your role and maybe size that business for us.

Dave O'Hara

Sure. So I'm the CFO for the commercial business and sometimes people ask me, what's the commercial business in Microsoft and I say everything is not consumer, which is sort of the easiest way to define it, but it's all the names. Everyone is familiar with its Office, Windows and Azure and SQL and Biz Apps all from a commercial perspective. So give or take, it's sort of a $150 billion a year.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - Mark Murphy

Okay around $150 billion. So let's begin with the topic of generative AI and the co-pilots. We have since last year been very outspoken bulls on this topic and we've been bulls on Microsoft's leadership within this category of generative AI. We actually referred to your open AI investment as potentially some of

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.