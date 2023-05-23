Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
HEICO Corporation (HEI) Q2 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

May 23, 2023 4:55 PM ETHEICO Corporation (HEI), HEI.A
HEICO Corporation (NYSE:HEI) Q2 2023 Earnings Conference Call May 23, 2023 9:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Laurans Mendelson - Chairman & CEO

Eric Mendelson - Co-President & Director

Victor Mendelson - Co-President & Director

Carlos Macau - EVP, CFO & Treasurer

Conference Call Participants

Robert Spingarn - Melius Research

Peter Arment - Robert W. Baird & Co.

Lawrence Solow - CJS Securities

Gautam Khanna - TD Cowen

Colin Ducharme - Sterling Capital

Joshua Sullivan - The Benchmark Company

George Bancroft - Gabelli Funds

Louis Raffetto - Wolfe Research

Kristine Liwag - Morgan Stanley

Peter Osterland - Truist Securities

Noah Poponak - Goldman Sachs Group

Sheila Kahyaoglu - Jefferies

Peter Skibitski - Alembic Global Advisors

Operator

Welcome to the HEICO Corporation Second Quarter Fiscal 2023 Financial Results Call. My name is Tamara, and I'll be today's operator.

Certain statements in today's call will constitute forward-looking statements which are subject to risks, uncertainties and contingencies. HEICO's actual results may differ materially from those expressed in or implied by those forward-looking statements as a result of factors including, but not limited to, the severity, magnitude and duration of public health threats such as the COVID-19 pandemic or health emergencies; HEICO's liquidity and the amount and timing of cash generation; lower commercial air travel caused by health emergencies and their aftermath; airline fleet changes or airline purchasing decisions, which could cause lower demand for our goods and services; product specification costs and requirements which could cause an increase to our cost to complete contracts; governmental and regulatory demands; export policies and restrictions; reductions in Defense, Space or Homeland Security spending by U.S. and/or foreign customers or competition from existing and new competitors, which could reduce our sales; our ability to introduce new products and services at profitable pricing levels, which could reduce our sales or sales growth; product development or manufacturing difficulties, which could increase our product development and manufacturing costs and delay sales; our

