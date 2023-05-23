Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Added Microsoft To Our New 2024 Model Portfolio (Technical Analysis, Upgrade)

Tom Lloyd profile picture
Tom Lloyd
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • This is a technical analysis article. We have added Microsoft Corporation stock to our new, one year, 2024 Model Portfolio because it has our proprietary, fundamental and technical SID Buy Signal.
  • Seeking Alpha Quant ratings show that Microsoft Corporation gets good grades for Profitability, Revisions and Momentum, but poor grades for Valuation and Growth.
  • Microsoft is outperforming the market and will remain in the portfolio as long as this continues. The market is giving it an AI growth premium. We are upgrading to Strong Buy.
  • It has a low beta and will do better than the Index in a down market. We expect this bear market to retest the bottom by October.
  • Management beat Google to the punch on AI, and that tells me how sharp management is at Microsoft. We expect Google to catch up quickly.
  • This idea was discussed in more depth with members of my private investing community, Daily Index Beaters. Learn More »

Microsoft logo

jewhyte

Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has our proprietary Stocks In Demand, SID Buy Signal, so we have added it to our new, one year, 2024 Model Portfolio. We had a Buy Signal in our previous MSFT article

Targets old high

Our lagging SID Buy Signal provides confidence to upgrade to Strong Buy (StockCharts.com)

Months of buying ahead

MSFT targeting its old high (StockCharts.com)



Use our free, 30 day training program to become a succesful trader or investor. Join us on Zoom to discuss your questions.

This article was written by

Tom Lloyd profile picture
Tom Lloyd
7.59K Followers
Every day we look for index beaters for investing and trading.

Tom’s book "Successful Stock Signals for Traders and Portfolio Managers" is available on StockCharts.com and Amazon. The StocksInDemand.com system is designed to make money using a combined fundamental and technical grade for each stock. Tom received his MBA in Accounting from St. John's University, where he taught courses on the stock market. He marketed fundamental research, technical research and quantitative research to professional portfolio managers during his Wall St. career. 

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial short position in the shares of SPY either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Disclaimer: We are not investment advisers and we never recommend stocks or securities. Nothing on this website, in our reports and emails or in our meetings is a recommendation to buy or sell any security. Options are especially risky and most options expire worthless. You need to do your own due diligence and consult with a professional financial advisor before acting on any information provided on this website or at our meetings. Our meetings and website are for educational purposes only. Any content sent to you is sent out as any newspaper or newsletter, is for educational purposes and never should be taken as a recommendation to buy or sell any security. The use of terms buy, sell or hold are not recommendations to buy sell or hold any security. They are used here strictly for educational purposes. Analysts price targets are educated guesses and can be wrong. Computer systems like ours, using analyst targets therefore can be wrong. Chart buy and sell signals can be wrong and are used by our system which can then be wrong. Therefore you must always do your own due diligence before buying or selling any stock discussed here. Past results may never be repeated again and are no indication of how well our SID score Buy signal will do in the future. We assume no liability for erroneous data or opinions you hear at our meetings and see on this website or its emails and reports. You use this website and our meetings at your own risk.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.