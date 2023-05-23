Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Affirm Holdings, Inc. (AFRM) Presents at 51st Annual J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference (Transcript)

May 23, 2023 5:36 PM ETAffirm Holdings, Inc. (AFRM)
Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM) 51st Annual J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference May 23, 2023 3:15 PM ET

Company Participants

Max Levchin - Founder and Chief Executive Officer

Conference Call Participants

Reggie Smith - JPMorgan

Reggie Smith

Hello. I'm Reggie Smith, I cover fintech stocks here at JP Morgan. And I am excited to interview CEO and Founder of Affirm, Max Levchin this afternoon. Thanks for coming out, Max.

Max Levchin

Always a pleasure.

Reggie Smith

I know the name well. Most people probably do as well. But I wanted you to talk a little bit about, like what makes Affirm different than other BNPL companies, credit card companies. You guys have a unique mission, I believe. And it's worth kind of starting there, I think.

Max Levchin

Thank you, I think it's always a great place to start. So that is right. The thing that makes us most different is we are fundamentally a mission-oriented company. Comes from a personal disappointment/credit travels all the way back to college, I was an immigrant to the U.S. And I found myself unaware and unprepared for the American credit card system, promptly ruined my credit and then took me a long time to fix it.

And I think the fundamental problem, or at least at the foundation of Affirm, the problem to solve was to fix credit scoring, it turned out that the problem is much deeper, it's actually access to credit. And the way we built the company was to be as transparent as possible to our borrowers, give them as much control as possible, and most importantly, to never surprise them with hidden costs. So every transaction we approve has full total transparency and the total cost, the cost cannot go up, can only go down. There are no prepayment penalties or any kind, there's no fees, not even late fees, which has

