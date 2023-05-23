Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

ServiceNow, Inc. (NOW) Presents at JPMorgan 51st Annual Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference (Transcript)

May 23, 2023 6:19 PM ETServiceNow, Inc. (NOW)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
137.59K Followers

ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) JPMorgan 51st Annual Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference May 23, 2023 3:55 PM ET

Company Participants

C.J. Desai - President & COO

Conference Call Participants

Mark Murphy - JPMorgan

Mark Murphy

Okay. Good afternoon, everyone. I am Mark Murphy, Software Analyst with JPMorgan. And it is a real pleasure to be here with C.J. Desai, who is President and COO of ServiceNow.

First of all, C.J., it was great seeing you on stage at your own conference.

C.J. Desai

Thank you.

Mark Murphy

Last week out of Las Vegas and, thank you, I know you're a popular guy, there's a lot of demand for you. So thank you for taking the time.

C.J. Desai

Of course, absolutely.

Mark Murphy

Maybe you can spend a moment just giving us a super brief introduction of yourself. And in case there's anyone in the audience who is not aware of what ServiceNow does, just a super quick brief.

C.J. Desai

Of ServiceNow as well? Okay. I'll start with ServiceNow. ServiceNow was created in 2004 in San Diego area by Fred Luddy, and he created this as a platform company for any type of workflow automation. So any task that can be automated digitally, he wanted to do that. ITSM, which is our largest product line, was actually the first demo that was created on top of ServiceNow, and became the first biggest use case to get to $1 billion in revenue. So that's how Fred started the Company.

After that, Frank Slootman became the CEO. Frank hired me in 2016 and said, C.J., we need to hit $4 billion in revenue by 2020. That was Frank's call with Mike Scarpelli, who is the CFO at the time. And then after Frank was John Donahoe. John stayed with us through 2019 October. And then Bill McDermott came from SAP to

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.