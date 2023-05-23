Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Emerging Market Earnings Appear Lackluster: DEM ETF A Hold On Valuation

Summary

  • Emerging market EPS trends are negative this year.
  • With earnings on par with where they were 15 years ago, EM valuations are not all that compelling compared to history.
  • I see upside potential in the chart of DEM, but remain on 'hold' with the EM space for now.

Emerging markets have been a serial underperforming equity niche for about 15 years. After peaking in late 2008, the group now dominated by a significant weighting in China, has been effectively flat on a total return basis as US

EM Earnings: Volatile Since 2007

Regional Equity Fundamentals

DEM Portfolio & Factor Profiles

DEM Holdings, Sector Weights, Country Exposure

DEM Seasonality: Neutral To Bearish Now Through November

DEM: Bullish Rounded Bottom Forming, Watching The Current Consolidation

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

