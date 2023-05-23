Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Everbridge Turning The Corner?

May 23, 2023
Patrick Doyle
Summary

  • The negative relationship between revenue and net income may have turned over the past quarter. Revenue was up, and net income was actually up, too!
  • We're told to buy when others are fearful. Given that valuations express multi-year high levels of fear, I'm intrigued.
  • I'm taking a small, speculative, position in this stock and will grow the position as more evidence emerges in coming quarters.

Those who know me best are aware of the fact that, among my many odious personality traits, is my tendency to brag. This may go some way toward explaining the current state of my social life. Anyway, it's with this in mind that I

A financial history of Everbridge from 2014 to the present

Everbridge Financials (Everbridge investor relations)

I'm a quant investment newsletter writer who marries fundamental analysis with the latest research in momentum. Over the past few years, I’ve developed a piece of software that helps me track the level of optimism and pessimism embedded in stock price. I seek to challenge the assumptions embedded in price by profitably exploiting the disconnect between what the market thinks and what is a likely outcome. I invest in those companies that have a greater than average chance of giving us all a surprise in the next few months.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of EVBG either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Although I'm not currently long, I will be by the time this article comes out.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

