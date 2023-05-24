Buy-Alert: 3 Undervalued Buffett-Style Dividend Gems I'm Buying

yorkfoto

Introduction

This year, so far, isn't kind to dividend (growth) investors. While the S&P 500 is up 10%, dividend growth stocks - represented by the Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIG) - are up 3%. High-yielding dividend stocks are down 7%. In that case, I'm using the Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) as a benchmark.

For the first time since 2020, we're seeing a shift in sentiment. Investors are dumping value stocks to buy growth stocks.

The chart below shows that since the start of this year, growth stocks have outperformed value stocks.

One reason is very poor economic growth and expectations that inflation is now quickly normalizing. Hence, investors are taking shelter in growth stocks that benefit from lower (expected) rates. Value stocks, more often than not, tend to be more dependent on cyclical economic growth.

In this article, I will give you three dividend picks I'm aggressively buying this year, as I love the risk/reward and the value these stocks bring to the table.

Buffet Continues To Bet On Dividends

Don't worry. This is not the part where I compare myself to Warren Buffet.

However, I came across the perfect article that underlines my own strategy to buy high-quality stocks on weakness.

Wall Street Journal

Most people know that the majority of the companies Buffett invests in pay dividends, contributing to the steady growth of his portfolio.

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.A) is expected to receive roughly $5.7 billion in cash dividends this year from its stock portfolio, with a significant portion coming from Chevron (CVX), Coca-Cola (KO), Apple (AAPL), Bank of America (BAC), Kraft Heinz (KHC), and American Express (AXP).

Wall Street Journal

According to the article, Buffett's expertise lies in choosing businesses that can endure economic cycles and increase their dividends over time, a strategy that has both caused Berkshire to outperform on a long-term basis and build cash reserves for major acquisitions.

While not everyone needs to establish a mega-holding company like Berkshire, there are a lot of benefits that come with buying dividend stocks - even if the current market environment makes it look like a waste of money.

Based on that article and the bigger picture, there are a number of reasons to consider buying dividend growth stocks.

Dividend stocks offer steady payments to investors, similar to bonds.

Dividend-paying companies, like those favored by Warren Buffett, have historically performed well and can withstand economic cycles.

Dividends can increase the value of a stock portfolio over time.

Dividend stocks have the potential to deliver larger returns if the share price rises.

Dividend stocks experienced a period of outperformance at the start of 2022 when other parts of the stock market were experiencing volatility.

Historically speaking, dividend stocks have outperformed non-dividend payers with subdued volatility. Dividend growth stocks tend to come with even lower volatility and higher capital gains.

Nuveen (Author Annotations)

Needless to say, dividend stocks aren't bulletproof. While the stocks in this article have attractive valuations, they can get even cheaper, as markets tend to be irrational sometimes.

Also, the fact that they are trading at attractive prices, in the first place, is an indication that dividend stocks don't rise without temporary headwinds.

Carlisle Companies (CSL) - 1.4% Yield

Carlisle Companies is a stock I had on my radar for a few months, which isn't that long, considering how long I usually study stocks before buying them.

However, I started a full position earlier this month when I wrote an article titled Carlisle: An Underappreciated Dividend Growth Stock.

TIKR.com

CSL is one of the companies suffering from high rates and related construction weakness, as it operates in four cyclical segments.

Carlisle Construction Materials ("CCM") - 58% of 2022 revenue.

Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies ("CWT") - 24%

Carlisle Interconnect Technologies ("CIT") - 13%

Carlisle Fluid Technologies ("CFT") - 5%

Essentially, the company generates 83% of its revenue from building products. 86% of its 2022 sales are generated in the United States.

Carlisle Companies

To drive long-term expansion and bolster operational efficiencies, Carlisle has implemented an initiative known as Vision 2025. This strategic roadmap serves as the company's guiding framework to achieve its ambitious growth objectives. Within this vision, Carlisle seeks to solidify its position as a global leader in diversified industries, cultivate sustainable earnings growth, and create significant value for its diverse stakeholders.

Carlisle plans to achieve these objectives through a combination of organic growth, strategic acquisitions, and continued investment in innovation.

Carlisle Companies

While the business is cyclical, it has a long history of protecting its bottom line, as strong margins have protected adjusted EBITDA both during the Great Financial Crisis and the pandemic.

Carlisle Companies

That said, CSL is a dividend aristocrat. The company has hiked its dividend for more than 25 years. As a matter of fact, it has hiked its dividend for 46 consecutive years, meaning it is very close to becoming a dividend king!

Since 2011, the company has hiked its dividend by 14% per year.

The most recent hike was announced on August 4, when CSL hiked by 38.9%.

The company has bought back 21% of its outstanding shares since 2017.

Carlisle Companies

The current yield is 1.4%. That's not high, but it's supported by strong dividend growth and a healthy business.

The company has a BBB credit rating and a net debt ratio of just 1.3x EBITDA.

Furthermore, the company enjoys high free cash flow. This year, CSL is expected to generate $860 million in free cash flow, which implies an 8.0% yield.

Leo Nelissen

While economic headwinds persist, and I cannot guarantee that CSL has bottomed, I like the high free cash flow yield and the highly attractive EBITDA multiple.

The company is now 4.7% of my portfolio.

Danaher Corporation (DHR) - 0.5% Yield

Danaher is one of my all-time favorite dividend growth stocks. However, it was one of my smallest holdings last month, as I hadn't added a lot since I bought the stock during the summer of 2022.

On April 26, I covered the stock in a special article after its earnings release. This earnings release pushed the stock lower, which caused me to add much more exposure.

FINVIZ

The company is now my 7th-largest holding with 4.9% total exposure.

Danaher operates four business segments. Three of them are healthcare-focused:

Biotechnology

Life Sciences

Diagnostics

Environmental & Applies Solutions (to be spun off later this year)

Despite challenges related to the impact of high rates of funding plans from customers and a post-COVID decline in diagnostics, the company is doing well. Free cash flow is expected to rise uninterrupted to $9.3 billion in 2025, which implies a 5.3% free cash flow yield.

Leo Nelissen

With that said, not only are most of its customers anti-cyclical, and does healthcare comes with significant pricing power, but the company is also benefiting from optimized processes.

As written by Engineering Quality Investments:

Danaher uses the Kaizen system to reach operational excellence based on optimizing processes by making changes (sometimes minimal) with significant impact. In addition, each change is closely monitored for expected effects. Danaher is focused on delivering quality, reducing costs, and constantly innovating. Therefore, customers and shareholders benefit from this.

While the company's 0.5% yield isn't something to write home about, it comes with very consistent dividend growth, a payout ratio of less than 10%, and a stock that comes with long-term outperformance. The only reason why the dividend declined in the past is because of spin-offs. The company has never cut its dividend due to economic headwinds.

Regarding the aforementioned outperformance, over the past ten years, DHR has outperformed the S&P 500, healthcare stocks, and dividend growth equities.

That said, the company's valuation has erased the entire surge caused by the pandemic. The implied price/free cash flow ratio is back to 2019 levels. The same goes for the EV/EBITDA multiple.

Given the low yield, DHR might not be right for income-seeking investors.

However, I believe in a healthy mix between higher-yielding stocks and dividend-growth stocks, even if some of them come with very low yields.

I explained that in an article titled The Dividend Pyramid: Potentially Beat The Market With This 12-Stock Portfolio. In this model portfolio, I included DHR and explained a strategy incorporating low-yielding stocks.

Leo Nelissen (Article: The Dividend Pyramid: Potentially Beat The Market With This 12-Stock Portfolio)

Stock number three has a higher yield. It's also undervalued and capable of high long-term dividend growth.

L3Harris Technologies (LHX) - 2.5% Yield

L3Harris is one of America's largest defense contractors.

Founded in 2019 as a result of the merger between L3 and Harris, the company is one of four defense holdings in my portfolio.

LHX is extremely well diversified, as it essentially covers countless end markets in the three business segments that are shown below.

L3Harris Technologies

Related to this, the company has products and services in all domains, including air, land, space, sea, and cyber. This also puts the company in a terrific position to exploit multi-domain services and operations, which combine all of these domains.

L3Harris Technologies

With that said, the company has a fantastic dividend scorecard. Please note that 21 consecutive years of consecutive dividend growth include Harris, which became L3Harris in 2019.

Seeking Alpha

Thanks to its 11% year-to-date decline, which pushes the total sell-off to 27% from its 52-week high, the company is now yielding 2.5%, which is backed by 15% average annual dividend growth over the past five years.

The payout ratio is 36% and is further supported by a strong free cash flow outlook.

Leo Nelissen

With regard to global tensions and higher funding needs, the company is now benefitting from strong demand, as it has a funded book-to-bill ratio of 1.31. This indicates that for every dollar of finished products, the company gets $1.31 in new orders. This is indicative of higher future growth.

L3Harris Technologies

It also benefits from easing supply chain issues, which were a huge issue after the pandemic wreaked havoc on supply chains, including labor and high-tech electronics availability.

L3Harris Technologies

For more info on LHX, I recommend reading this article, which I recently wrote.

In that article, I also explained that I believe that LHX is between 30% to 40% undervalued. This valuation has become even more attractive as debt ceiling talks in Washington have caused the valuation to drop further.

Related to that, as I wrote in a recent politics-focused article, I believe that debt talks offer terrific buying opportunities for long-term investors.

My approach to this situation is straightforward. I'm not selling anything and primarily seeking opportunities to buy. I anticipate that the defense industry, which is heavily dependent on the government, may offer promising opportunities, especially if we experience further weakness ahead of a (somewhat) forced short-term deal in one or two months. In conclusion, it is probable that volatility will rise as we approach June, and sentiment may shift, posing a risk to the economy. However, the debt ceiling will ultimately be raised, and no major risks to the economy stemming from it. While the current situation may cause some turbulence in the market, there may be opportunities for savvy investors who remain vigilant and strategic.

Currently, LHX accounts for 4.5% of my dividend portfolio. I'm adding on weakness.

Takeaway

In this article, we discussed the current challenges faced by dividend (growth) investors and explored attractive dividend picks worth considering. As someone who appreciates the strategy of investing in high-quality dividend-paying stocks, I wanted to share three of my personal favorite picks.

Firstly, Carlisle Companies stands out with its impressive track record of protecting its bottom line and increasing dividends for 46 consecutive years. With a solid business, attractive valuation, and high free cash flow, CSL offers a 1.4% yield and significant dividend growth potential.

Secondly, Danaher Corporation has always been one of my favorite dividend growth stocks. With its consistent dividend increases, long-term outperformance, and optimized processes, DHR has a lot to offer. Although the yield is modest at 0.5%, its valuation and dividend growth history make it an appealing choice.

Lastly, L3Harris Technologies, one of America's largest defense contractors, captured my attention in 2020. It has a diverse portfolio, a strong dividend track record, and currently yields 2.5%. With strong demand, easing supply chain issues, and an undervalued position, LHX presents an enticing opportunity.

While volatility and potential market turbulence lie ahead, these picks offer compelling risk/reward profiles.

By following the example of successful investors like Warren Buffett and focusing on high-quality dividend stocks, we can navigate market challenges and build resilient portfolios.

