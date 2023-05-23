Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Intuit Inc. (INTU) Q3 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

May 23, 2023 8:02 PM ETIntuit Inc. (INTU)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
137.59K Followers

Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call May 23, 2023 4:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Kim Watkins - Vice President of Investor Relations

Sasan Goodarzi - Chief Executive Officer

Michelle Clatterbuck - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Brad Zelnick - Deutsche Bank

Kash Rangan - Goldman Sachs

Kirk Materne - Evercore ISI

Keith Weiss - Morgan Stanley

Siti Panigrahi - Mizuho

Scott Schneeberger - Oppenheimer

Daniel Jester - BMO Capital Markets

Raimo Lenschow - Barclays

Jackson Ader - MoffettNathanson

Brad Sills - Bank of America

Operator

Good afternoon. My name is Abby, and I will be your conference facilitator. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to Intuit Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2023 Conference Call. All lines have been placed on mute to prevent any background noise. After the speakers' remarks, there will be a question-and-answer period. [Operator Instructions]

With that, I'll now turn the call over to Kim Watkins, Intuit's Vice President of Investor Relations. Ms. Watkins?

Kim Watkins

Thanks, Abby. Good afternoon, and welcome to Intuit's third quarter fiscal 2023 conference call. I'm here with Intuit's CEO, Sasan Goodarzi; and Michelle Clatterbuck, our CFO.

Before we start, I'd like to remind everyone that our remarks will include forward-looking statements. There are a number of factors that could cause Intuit's results to differ materially from our expectations. You can learn more about these risks in our press release we issued earlier this afternoon, our Form 10-K for fiscal 2022 and our other SEC filings. All of those documents are available on the Investor Relations page of Intuit's website at intuit.com. We assume no obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

Some of the numbers in these remarks are presented on a non-GAAP basis. We've reconciled the comparable GAAP and non-GAAP numbers in today's press release.

Unless

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.