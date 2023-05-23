Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

V.F. Corporation (VFC) Q4 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

May 23, 2023 8:15 PM ETV.F. Corporation (VFC)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
137.59K Followers

V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) Q4 2023 Earnings Conference Call May 23, 2023 4:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Allegra Perry - Vice President, Investor Relations

Benno Dorer - Interim President and Chief Executive Officer

Matt Puckett - EVP and Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Abbie Zvejnieks - Piper Sandler

Brooke Roach - Goldman Sachs

Paul Lejuez - Citigroup

Laurent Vasilescu - BNP Paribas

Janine Stichter - BTIG

Bob Drbul - Guggenheim

Adrienne Yih - Barclays

Gabby Carbone - Deutsche Bank

Jim Duffy - Stifel

Operator

Greetings welcome to the Fourth Quarter 2023 VF Corporation Earnings Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. A question-and-answer session will follow the formal presentation. [Operator Instructions] Please note that this conference is being recorded.

I will now turn the conference over to our host, Allegra Perry. You may begin.

Allegra Perry

Good afternoon, and welcome to VF Corporation's fourth quarter fiscal 2023 conference call. Participants on today's call will make forward-looking statements. These statements are based on current expectations and are subject to uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. These uncertainties are detailed in documents filed regularly with the SEC.

Unless otherwise noted, amounts referred to on today's call will be on an adjusted constant dollar basis, which we've defined in the press release that was issued this afternoon, and which we use as lead numbers in our discussion, because we believe they more accurately represent the true operational performance and underlying results of our business.

You may also hear us refer to reported amounts, which are in accordance with U.S. GAAP. Reconciliations of GAAP measures to adjusted amounts can be found in the supplemental financial tables included in the press release, which identify and quantify all excluded items and provide management's view of why this information is useful to investors. Unless otherwise

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.