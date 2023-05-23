Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
American Express: Competitive Margin Pressures And Rising Defaults Skew Risk-Reward Profile

May 23, 2023 9:16 PM ETAmerican Express Company (AXP)2 Comments
Harrison Schwartz profile picture
Harrison Schwartz
14.11K Followers

Summary

  • American Express has seen tremendous growth over the past five years as total US credit card debt has soared and customers flock to its rewards program.
  • American Express has no immediate risk associated with banks due to its immaterial securities assets and stellar deposit growth.
  • The company's deposit growth comes at the cost of potentially lower net interest income due to its significantly higher savings account rates.
  • Stalling consumer credit growth and competitive margin pressures in rewards programs appear likely to hinder AXP's EPS growth over the coming years.
  • Fragile consumer economic data suggest credit card default levels may rise significantly throughout the rest of 2023, potentially hampering AXP's value.

credit card american express

wishispower

The US credit card industry has seen significant continual growth over the past two decades as more people shift from physical money to digital. Total US credit card debt is at a record level today, with roughly $1T in total outstanding

Chart
Data by YCharts

Chart
Data by YCharts

Chart
Data by YCharts

Chart
Data by YCharts

Chart
Data by YCharts

Harrison is a financial analyst who has been writing on Seeking Alpha since 2018 and has closely followed the market for over a decade. He has professional experience in the private equity, real estate, and economic research industry. Harrison also has an academic background in financial econometrics, economic forecasting, and global monetary economics.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

