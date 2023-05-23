Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
2023 Market Update: Buyer Beware

May 23, 2023 8:40 PM ETDHS
Summary

  • While many investors bemoaned market returns in 2022, a bright spot in the U.S. market was the WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend strategy.
  • We see that high-volatility, high-P/E and low-dividend-yielding stocks are outperforming the market by double digits.
  • Maintaining these levels of earnings will be challenging given that we are near peak margins for S&P 500 companies.

Red and white caution sign with an exclamation point

XtockImages/iStock via Getty Images

By Bradley Krom

While many investors bemoaned market returns in 2022, a bright spot in the U.S. market was the WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend strategy (DHS). Although the high-growth Nasdaq Composite Index declined 19.21% and

WisdomTree DHS average annual total returns

YTD: S&P 500 Contribution to Total Return

Year-To-Date Returns

YTD S&P 500 Index Total Returns

S&P 500 Index Forward P/E Ratio

DHS Forward P/E Ratio

krom

This article was written by

In 2006, WisdomTree launched with a big idea and an impressive mission — to create a better way to invest. We believed investors shouldn’t have to choose between cost efficiency and performance potential, so we developed the first family of ETFs designed to deliver both. Today, WisdomTree offers a leading product range that offers access to an unparalleled selection of unique and smart exposures.

