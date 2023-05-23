Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

An Overview Of U.S. State Budgets And Municipal Bonds

May 23, 2023 9:15 PM ETCMF, PWZ, FCAL, MINN, MUB, FMB, OVM, MUNI, VTEB, FLMI, MMIT, MMIN, HMOP, TAXF, MUST, IBMO, IBMP, JMUB, MBND, AVMU, INMU, RTAI, TFI, PZA, ITM, MLN, XMPT, RVNU, FLMB, MAAX, IBMQ, SHM, PVI, SMB, SUB, SMMU, MEAR, FUMB, FSMB, JMST, NYF, FMNY, PZT, IBML, IBMM, IBMN, BSMN, BSMO, BSMP, BSMQ, BSMR, BSMS, BSMT
Franklin Templeton Investments profile picture
Franklin Templeton Investments
4.08K Followers

Summary

  • California just released its mid-May budget update, which tells a story of further revenue slowing and an increased budget deficit.
  • States report monthly cash flows—and combined with economic data—have expected the robust revenue growth of the last few years to stabilize, slow and potentially retreat.
  • While the forecast looks cloudy, state and local governments have largely planned well for a rainy day.

Document with title municipal bond on a table.

designer491

By Jennifer Johnston, Director of Municipal Bond Research, Franklin Templeton Fixed Income

As COVID-era funding boosts come to a close, US state and local governments are facing some challenges. However, they have many tools with which to tackle them, according to Jennifer

This article was written by

Franklin Templeton Investments profile picture
Franklin Templeton Investments
4.08K Followers
Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE: BEN) is a global investment management organization operating as Franklin Templeton Investments. Franklin Templeton Investments provides global and domestic investment management solutions managed by its Franklin, Templeton, Mutual Series, Bissett, Fiduciary Trust, Darby, Balanced Equity Management and K2 investment teams. The San Mateo, CA-based company has more than 65 years of investment experience and over $908 billion in assets under management as of May 31, 2014. For more information, please call 1-800/DIAL BEN® or visit franklinresources.com.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.