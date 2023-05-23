Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Seadrill: Buy On Inexpensive Valuation While Waiting For Earnings Power To Unfold

May 23, 2023 10:54 PM ETSeadrill Limited (SDRL)1 Comment
Summary

  • Leading offshore driller reports improved first quarter results with strong Adjusted EBITDA margins but somewhat limited cash generation.
  • Contracting activity during the quarter was weak. Following the completion of the Aquadrill acquisition in early April, the combined company's backlog stands at $2.6 billion.
  • The company is looking for near-term capital structure improvements in order to establish a sustainable shareholder returns policy.
  • Outlook for the remainder of the year points to constructive margin expectations and meaningful free cash flow generation.
  • While it will take another couple of years for Seadrill's full earnings and cash generation potential to unfold, investors should consider taking advantage of the company's inexpensive valuation by scaling into the shares on pullbacks.

Offshore-Öl-und Gasbohrschiff, blauer Meerhintergrund, Luftblick

nikkytok/iStock via Getty Images

Note: Seadrill Limited (NYSE:SDRL) has been covered by me previously, so investors should view this as an update to my earlier articles on the company.

On Tuesday, leading offshore driller Seadrill Limited or "Seadrill" reported

Financial Highlights

Company Press Release

Cash Flow

Company Press Release

Net Cash

Company Presentation

Floater Fleet

Company Presentation

Brazil Drillships

Fleet Status Report

2023 Outlook

Company Presentation

