It's Time To Start Playing Investment 'Small Ball' In Portfolios

Summary

  • The idea of bunting (“small ball”) in baseball is that you can, somewhat counterintuitively, build a game-winning strategy through conservative positioning.
  • Since the GFC, financial markets had fallen into a dynamic whereby if economic growth, or markets themselves, dropped below trend, then developed market central banks came to the rescue, which allowed investors to take aggressive “home run” swings.
  • Today, however, central banks have relatively high and sticky inflation as their focus, and cannot quickly ride to the market’s rescue, at least in the near term, and as such, the risks associated with taking big swings have risen dramatically. That requires a different approach than before for investment success.

Financial asset invest analysis with volume and candle stick chart

TERADAT SANTIVIVUT

Rick Rieder and team argue that a series of small, but more probable, wins in fixed income can pave the way for portfolios to outperform benchmarks in 2023.

The idea of bunting (“small ball”) in baseball is that

US 2-year 12 Trading Day Change

Source: Bloomberg, data as of April 18, 2023

Total Economy Nonfinancial Assets and Liabilities

Source: Federal Reserve, Financial Accounts of the United States, data as of March 22, 2023

Misery Index - Unemployment + Inflation, BLK Confidence Index - Employment + Real Wage (Inverted Axis)

Sources: Bloomberg, Bureau of Economic Analysis, and BlackRock, data as of March 31, 2023

Market Finance versus Bank Finance

Source: Federal Reserve, Financial Accounts of the United States, data as of December 31, 2022

Yield Spread

Source: Bloomberg, data as of April 4, 2023

Select Emerging Markets Debt Can Serve as a Higher Yielding Proxy for DM Duration Exposure

Sources: Bloomberg, Banco de Mexico, and Federal Reserve; data as of March 23, 2023

Average S&P 1m Price Return in Respective Month since 1950, Average US 10Y 1m Yield Change in Respective Month since 1960

Source: Bloomberg, data as of April 17, 2023

This article was written by

Rick Rieder profile picture
Rick Rieder
1.07K Followers
Rick Rieder, Managing Director, is BlackRock's Chief Investment Officer and Co-Head of Global Fixed Income platform, a member of BlackRock's Global Operating Committee and Chairman of the BlackRock firm-wide Investment Council. Before joining BlackRock in 2009, Mr. Rieder was President and Chief Executive Officer of R3 Capital Partners. He served as Vice Chairman and member of the Borrowing Committee for the U.S. Treasury. Mr. Rieder is currently a member of the Federal Reserve Bank of New York's Investment Advisory Committee on Financial Markets. He was inducted into the Fixed Income Analysts Society Fixed Income Hall of Fame in 2013 and nominated for Fixed Income Manager of the Year by Institutional Investor for 2014.   From 1987 to 2008, Mr. Rieder was with Lehman Brothers, most recently as head of the firm's Global Principal Strategies team, a global proprietary investment platform. He was also global head of the firm's credit businesses, Chairman of the Corporate Bond and Loan Capital Commitment Committee and a member of the Board of Trustees for the corporate pension fund. Before joining Lehman Brothers, Mr. Rieder was a credit analyst at SunTrust Banks in Atlanta.   Mr. Rieder earned a BBA degree in Finance from Emory University in 1983 and an MBA degree from The Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania in 1987. He is a member of the board of Emory University, Emory's Business School, and the University's Investment Committee and is the Vice Chairman of the Finance Committee. Mr. Rieder is founder and chairman of the business school's BBA investment fund and community financial literacy program.   Mr. Rieder serves as Chairman of the Board of North Star Academy's eleven Charter Schools in Newark, New Jersey and is the Founder and Chairman of the Board of Graduation Generation Public School Collaboration in Atlanta. He is a Trustee for the U.S. Olympic Committee and is on the board of advisors for the Hospital for Special Surgery. He serves on the National Leadership Council of the Communities in Schools Educational Foundation and on the board of Big Brothers/Big Sisters of Newark and Essex County. Mr. Rieder was honored at the Choose Success Awards ceremony in Atlanta in 2015 for his dedication to public education in Atlanta through CIS and Graduation Generation.

