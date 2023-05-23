Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

New Relic, Inc. (NEWR) Q4 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

May 23, 2023 10:19 PM ETNew Relic, Inc. (NEWR)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
137.59K Followers

New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) Q4 2023 Results Conference Call May 23, 2023 5:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Ingo Friedrichowitz - SVP, IR & Corporate Finance

Bill Staples - Chief Executive Officer

David Barter - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Rob Oliver - Baird

Kingsley Crane - Canaccord

Tim Pusnik-Jausovec - Credit Suisse

Rishi Jaluria - RBC

Erik Suppiger - JMP Securities

Andrew Sherman - TD Cowen

Sanjit Singh - Morgan Stanley

Imtiaz Koujalgi - Wedbush

Michael Turits - KeyBanc

Mark Cash - Raymond James

Operator

Good afternoon. My name is Hannah, and I will be your conference operator today. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to the New Relic Fourth Quarter Fiscal Year 2023 Earnings Conference Call. [Operator Instructions].

Thank you. It is now my pleasure to introduce your host, Ingo Friedrichowitz, Senior Vice President of Investor Relations and Corporate Finance. Thank you. You may begin.

Ingo Friedrichowitz

Good afternoon, and welcome to our fourth quarter and fiscal year 2023 earnings call. On the call with me are Bill Staples, our Chief Executive Officer; and David Barter, our Chief Financial Officer. On our Investor Relations website, you can find the earnings press release and investor summary slide deck, which is intended to supplement our prepared remarks during today's call. In addition, an audio replay of this call will be available on our website, ir.newrelic.com in a few hours.

During today's call, we will make forward-looking statements, including about our business outlook and strategies, which we base our predictions and expectations on as of today. Our actual results could differ materially due to a number of risks and uncertainties, including the risk factors in our fiscal year 2023 Form 10-K on file with the SEC. Also during this call, we will discuss certain non-GAAP financial measures. Unless otherwise noted, all of the expense and profitability metrics

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.