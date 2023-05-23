Icahn Enterprises: Distribution Maintained, But Bonds And Options Are Not Biting

Michael Nagle/Getty Images News

In the short run the markets are a voting machine. Perhaps a better rephrase there is that in in the short run markets are a punch drunk voting monkey. Nothing explains some of the actions we have seen since 2020 other that analogy. Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ:IEP) was no different. In our last article on the company we suggested that chasing the distribution yield was perhaps not the best use of funds.

Our verdict here is that there's no denying that IEP is overvalued relative to its NAV and it will be next to impossible to fund distributions if the premium evaporates. This is especially true with looming debt maturities. So we think the price moves lower just based on that. The allegations on the other aspects are relatively weak and don't impact the outcome. Even by their own numbers the $5.6 billion NAV is inflated by 22%. The market cap difference between the price and NAV, is far greater than this alleged inflated markup. Investors bullish on Carl Icahn should read and understand the report and then consider one of the two choices presented above. A direct purchase in the common units is just too risky, even after the drop.

Of course in true Carl Icahn style, the company maintained the distribution leading to a 20% plus rally from the lows. As the bulls finished their back slapping, the stock gave up all the gains and has now broken through the previous lows.

We look at the released Q1-2023 results and the bond and option markets to update our assessment.

Q1-2023

IEP reported a flat NAV from Q4-2022 to Q1-2023 and stated that it had not moved much from its $5.6 billion level. As we stated before, we don't have any bones to pick with this NAV reading unlike Hindenburg. But even accepting this $5.6 billion at face value requires us to account for the 4% increase in units outstanding in just 1 quarter. So your NAV per unit drops by about 4%, again that is in one quarter.

There are further headwinds to that NAV per unit and those are coming very soon.

The first one was the impact from IEP got caught up the office space malaise. In the saga of stock market bets that IEP has made, we often forget the real estate holdings which are privately held. Every so often they come front and center. Here was one such event.

Subsequent to March 31, 2023, a significant tenant of a commercial high-rise property was notified of default for non-payment. The tenant stated they are unable to cure the default status and the lease has been terminated. We consider this default, along with other facts and circumstances, a triggering event for potential impairment and we will assess this long-lived asset for any non-cash impairment charges during the second quarter of 2023. As of March 31, 2023, this property had a NAV of $218 million and any potential impairment cannot be estimated at this time.

Source: IEP Q1-2023 Press Release

We don't know what the impact will be, but we think it will be significant as a percentage of that amount. The second hit was less of a surprise as Hindenburg had mentioned this outcome for the Auto subsidiary in their presentation. Based on what was written in the financials, a partial write down has occurred.

On January 31, 2023, a subsidiary of Icahn Automotive, IEH Auto Parts Holding LLC and its subsidiaries ("Auto Plus"), an aftermarket parts distributor held within our Automotive segment, filed voluntary petitions in the United States Bankruptcy Court. As a result, IEP deconsolidated Auto Plus, writing down its remaining equity interest to zero which is offset by the recognition of a $188 million related party note receivable which is reflected in Other Holding Company net assets. The total impact to NAV for Q1 2023 was a reduction of $193 million.

Source: IEP Q1-2023 Press Release

It is going to be interesting to see how the $188 million collectability is going ultimately to play out.

Distribution Funding

IEP showed a net loss of 75 cents for the quarter. While not huge, it did once again fall short of the $2.00 per share of distributions. The more generous measure, adjusted EBITDA, came in at $116 million.

IEP Q1-2023 Presentation

That compares to gross interest expense of $142 million. Net interest expense (which includes interest earned by the company) was $115 million. So we are not funding the distribution from internal cash flow.

Yes, the majority of the units are held by Mr. Carl Icahn so the cash flow needs are modest. But they are not irrelevant. At the current distribution rate, even the 15% units that are not owned by Mr. Icahn will cost $400 million annually. If we start at the current values and model this over two years, alongside a modest bear market, things get quite interesting for the company.

Bear Market NAV Model

You can even start by accepting the current NAV as perfectly accurate, rather than assume the accusations of Hindenburg.

IEP Q1-2023 Press Release

We have some likely write downs in the pipeline and those relate to the two items discussed above. We can assume about $250 million for those. Assuming the distribution is maintained, we are looking at about $800 million in cash outflow over the next 2 years (50 million units X 8 X 2). A normal bear market would likely cause gross assets to decline by at least 20% or $1.8 billion. Let's add this up. Conservatively, assuming we have a bear market into the upcoming (written in stone in our view) recession, we are looking at $2.8-$3.0 billion NAV decline. That would push NAV to around $2.5 billion. But it gets worse. The distribution only looks at the cash outflow. Assuming Mr. Icahn invests his distributions into new units, the share count would explode up. To fund $16 of unearned distributions, about 200 million new units would need to be issued at the current price, just for Mr. Icahn's distributions. So realistically, without any secondary offerings you would have 570 million units outstanding with a NAV of $2.5 billion in 2 years in our model. The NAV per unit works out to $4.38 in that case.

Bonds Not Buying It

IEP's near term bonds have a double digit yield to maturity.

Interactive Brokers

Both bonds realize the risk there is to the current model. That $400 million of annual cash outflow is likely making them nervous. The cash on hand barely takes care of the first set of maturing bonds if the distributions are maintained.

IEP 10-K

Options Not Buying It

We also ran the returns for covered calls versus cash secured puts at different strikes and different expirations. There is a huge difference in expected return profiles of the two beyond the cost of money. In our modeling, covered calls had a 2X return compared to cash secured puts. That is not going to happen in a put-call parity world. What this implies is there is a very high probability, and perhaps a near certainty, that the distribution will be substantially reduced soon.

The last time we saw such a massive mismatch was in the option pricing of Uniti Group (UNIT) in 2019. UNIT was paying 60 cents a quarter ($2.40 annually) and options implied far lower.

Our options calculations last showed that an annual 40 cent dividend (10 cents a quarter) is the most likely as the payout, but we will know soon for sure. We will also retest that theory that dividend cuts can never really be "priced in".

Source: Can The Pesky Dividend Be Eliminated?

UNIT went on to cut the very next quarter and then declare 37 cents of distributions over the next 12 months.

Verdict

If this fund was called Trapping Value Enterprises, it probably would be trading at a 30% discount (ok 50% if we are being honest) to NAV by now. It is the attachment of the legend to this company that is keeping it at a near 100% premium. Fair enough. But it would be fairly uncommon for that premium to not go away, at least temporarily, during a bear market. With the evidence we have from both bonds and options, it appears that the risks to the distribution are not large, but astronomical. If you believe the distribution will be maintained for the next two years, a deep in the money covered call is a "no-brainer". It should outperform the cash secured puts by a mile and likely even the common stock in case of moderate declines. That is how we would play it if we believed the distribution was sustainable. We don't think it is and we would be only interested in the near term bonds should be get a high enough yield.

