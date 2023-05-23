Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Urban Outfitters, Inc. (URBN) Q1 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

May 23, 2023 10:35 PM ETUrban Outfitters, Inc. (URBN)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
137.6K Followers

Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) Q1 2024 Earnings Conference Call May 23, 2023 5:15 PM ET

Company Participants

Oona McCullough - Investor Relations

Richard Hayne - Chief Executive Officer

Frank Conforti - Co-President and Chief Operating Officer

Melanie Marein-Efron - Chief Financial Officer

Sheila Harrington - Global Chief Executive Officer, Urban Outfitters & Free People Groups

Conference Call Participants

Adrienne Yih - Barclays

Lorraine Hutchinson - Bank of America

Paul Lejuez - Citi

Alex Straton - Morgan Stanley

Matthew Boss - JPMorgan

Dana Telsey - Telsey Advisory Group

Marni Shapiro - The Retail Tracker

Janet Kloppenburg - JJK Research Associates

Jay Sole - UBS

Operator

Good day, ladies and gentlemen and welcome to the Urban Outfitters First Quarter Fiscal ‘24 Earnings Call. [Operator Instructions] As a reminder, this conference call is being recorded. I would now like to introduce Oona McCullough, Executive Director of Investor Relations. Ms. McCullough, you may begin.

Oona McCullough

Good afternoon and welcome to the URBN first quarter fiscal 2024 conference call. Earlier this afternoon, the company issued a press release outlining the financial and operating results for the 3-month period ending April 30, 2023. The following discussions may include forward-looking statements. Please note that actual results may differ materially from those statements. Additional information concerning factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from projected results is contained in the company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

On today’s call, you will hear Richard Hayne, Chief Executive Officer; Frank Conforti, Co-President and COO; and Melanie Marein-Efron, Chief Financial Officer.

Following that, we will be pleased to address your questions. For more detailed commentary on our quarterly performance and the text of today’s conference call, please refer to our Investor Relations website at www.urbn.com.

I will now turn the call over to Dick.

Richard Hayne

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.