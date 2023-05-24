Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Vestas Wind Systems A/S: Expanding Global Footprint Igniting Growth

May 24, 2023 12:35 AM ETVestas Wind Systems A/S (VWSYF), VWDRY
Francesco Infusino profile picture
Francesco Infusino
47 Followers

Summary

  • Vestas recently beat on the top and bottom for Q1 2023 earnings displaying signs of recovery for profitability.
  • Global expansion from Vestas has created long-term growth which is exemplified in China.
  • Assuming my DCF figures, Vestas is currently overvalued, resulting in a hold rating.

Wind, sun and water energy.

pidjoe

Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCPK:VWSYF) has exemplified recovery in profitability in recent earnings along with strong growth. I believe that Vestas is a hold due to its geographic expansion and overvaluation assuming my DCF figures.

Business Overview

Vestas

Share performance

Seeking Alpha

Vestas Compared to the S&P 500 3Y

Vestas Compared to the S&P 500 3Y (Created by author using Barchart)

Vestas windmill

Microsoft Stories

Analyst consensus

TradingView

Cost of Equity calculation

Created by author using Alpha Spread

WACC Calculation

Created by author using Alpha Spread

5Y Firm Model DCF Using FCFF

5Y Firm Model DCF Using FCFF (Created by author using Alpha Spread)

Capital Structure

Capital Structure (Created by author using Alpha Spread)

DCF Financials

DCF Financials (Created by author using Alpha Spread)

This article was written by

Francesco Infusino profile picture
Francesco Infusino
47 Followers
I am a driven business student who is interested in finding value stocks with a fit future for the long term.      I am associated with a fellow contributor, Jishan Sidhu as we are part of the same investment club.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.