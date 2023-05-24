Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Japan May Flash PMI Data Signal Economic Acceleration To Fastest Since 2013 Midway Into The Second Quarter

May 24, 2023 1:12 AM ETEWJ, DFJ, DXJ, SCJ, FJP, DBJP, DXJS, HEWJ, JPXN, GSJY, FLJP, FLJH, BBJP, EWJV
Markit profile picture
Markit
2.79K Followers

Summary

  • Following the strong official Q1 GDP and April inflation readings, May flash PMI data indicated growth continuing at the fastest rate since October 2013 while inflation remained broadly elevated across Japan's private sector.
  • To a large extent, Japan's growth remains buoyed by service sector outperformance in May.
  • The latest flash PMI data for May hint at the likelihood of persistent growth midway into the second quarter.

Global epidemics and economic impact

Ca-ssis

Following the strong official Q1 GDP and April inflation readings, May flash PMI data indicated growth continuing at the fastest rate since October 2013 while inflation remained broadly elevated across Japan's private sector.

Meanwhile, despite the difference in manufacturing

Japan PMI and economic growth

Japan PMI output by sector

Japan inflation

Japan PMI future output and Tankan survey

Japan PMI and Nikkei 225 index

This article was written by

Markit profile picture
Markit
2.79K Followers
IHS Markit (Nasdaq: INFO) is a world leader in critical information, analytics and solutions for the major industries and markets that drive economies worldwide. The company delivers next-generation information, analytics and solutions to customers in business, finance and government, improving their operational efficiency and providing deep insights that lead to well-informed, confident decisions. IHS Markit has more than 50,000 key business and government customers, including 80 percent of the Fortune Global 500 and the world’s leading financial institutions. Headquartered in London, IHS Markit is committed to sustainable, profitable growth.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.