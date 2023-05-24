Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Frontier Communications: Recent Sell-Off Could Be A Buying Opportunity

Matthew Smith
Summary

  • Management announced that CapEx could rise $200-$400 million above previous guidance on increasing costs for their fiber buildout.
  • FYBR should see EBITDA begin to grow significantly in the second half of 2023 and into 2024.
  • CapEx spending will remain elevated as FYBR completes their 10 million passing fiber build but could fall by roughly half in future years, which should generate significant FCF.

Fiber Optic Install

Frontier continues their aggressive Fiber rollout.

nano/E+ via Getty Images

It has been a rough ride for shareholders of Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR) since early February when the stock traded above $30/share. The company had been building momentum with

Frontier Consumer Customer ARPU

While Consumer Customer ARPU declined in the quarter, management indicated that this should increase significantly as contracts reprice over the next year. (Frontier 10-Q Filing)

Frontier fiber penetration

Frontier has had success among their base fiber footprint and their various cohorts from their current fiber build. (Frontier Q1 2023 Investor Presentation)

Matthew Smith
Follow us on Twitter here: @theinvestar Previously a Trader/Portfolio Manager for a Treasury Office managing anywhere from $10-20 billion (treasury assets, retirement benefits, endowment related funds), currently part of a team that oversees an outside investment manager managing almost $30 billion. Previously the founder of theinvestar.com, LLC. theinvestar.com, LLC was a leading news provider on the potash and uranium mining industries supplying data services, commentary, interviews, investment news, newsletters and quarterly industry publications.

