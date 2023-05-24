Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

GBP/USD: Currency Pair Of The Week

May 24, 2023 12:35 PM ETFXB, GBBEF, UUP, USDU, UDN
MoneyShow profile picture
MoneyShow
1.36K Followers

Summary

  • The US dollar index closed higher for the second consecutive time last week, thanks to stronger labor market data and expectations that a debt deal will be secured to avert a US government default.
  • After two weeks of gains, I am now expecting renewed weakness to creep back into the dollar. But we have to see that reversal stick first.
  • Without a doubt, Wednesday’s CPI in the UK will be the most important data for the pound. Inflation is seen falling relatively rapidly from here on, after remaining stubbornly high above 10% for several months.

GBPUSD symbol on forex chart

angkhan/iStock via Getty Images

By Fawad Razaqzada

US bonds have come under pressure again, underpinning their yields and the dollar. Meanwhile, the closely watched manufacturing PMIs out of Europe all disappointed expectations, while the services PMIs once again beat.

With

Economic calendar

GBP/USD

This article was written by

MoneyShow profile picture
MoneyShow
1.36K Followers
MoneyShow — an industry pioneer in investor education since 1981 — is a global, financial media company, operating the world's leading investment and trading conferences. Each show brings together thousands of investors to attend workshops, presentations and seminars given by the nation's top financial experts. The company also offers exclusive seminars-at-sea, with the investment industry's leading partners. In addition, MoneyShow operates the award-winning, multimedia online community, Moneyshow.com and publishes free Investing and Trading newsletters, which provide individual investors with exclusive ongoing access to the latest investment and trading ideas from the nation's most respected and trusted financial newsletter advisors.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.