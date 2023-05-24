Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Service Sector Drives Sustained Strong U.K. Economic Expansion In May, Says Flash PMI Surveys

May 24, 2023 1:52 AM ETEWU, EWUS, FKU, HEWU, FLGB
Summary

  • The UK economy enjoyed another month of strong growth in May, with the expansion continuing to be driven by surging post-pandemic demand in the service sector, notably from consumers and for financial services, with hospitality activities buoyed further by the Coronation.
  • Within the service sector, especially strong demand continued to be reported for financial services and IT, with additional resurgent demand still evident for consumer-facing services, albeit with some signs of this recent growth spurt losing some momentum.
  • Higher service sector prices reflected both rising costs - especially for labour - as well as increased pricing power amid the recent surge in demand.

Close Up Image Of A Stock Market Graph

solarseven

The UK economy enjoyed another month of strong growth in May, with the expansion continuing to be driven by surging post-pandemic demand in the service sector, notably from consumers and for financial services, with hospitality activities buoyed further by the Coronation. The

UK GDP (economic growth) and the PMI

S&P Global/CIPS Flash UK PMI - Output and orders

S&P Global/CIPS Flash UK PMI - Employment and backlogs of orders

S&P Global/CIPS Flash UK PMI - Selling price inflation

UK inflation and PMI selling prices

UK monetary policy vs. PMI output and price indices

This article was written by

Markit profile picture
Markit
2.79K Followers
IHS Markit (Nasdaq: INFO) is a world leader in critical information, analytics and solutions for the major industries and markets that drive economies worldwide. The company delivers next-generation information, analytics and solutions to customers in business, finance and government, improving their operational efficiency and providing deep insights that lead to well-informed, confident decisions. IHS Markit has more than 50,000 key business and government customers, including 80 percent of the Fortune Global 500 and the world’s leading financial institutions. Headquartered in London, IHS Markit is committed to sustainable, profitable growth.

