blackred

Overview

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) is a known entity to anyone that has spent time in the financial sector. The firm provides a broad suite of products for various kinds of financial entities, ranging from sell-side institutions such as banks as well as investment managers. It also has a marketplace for data products in which 3rd parties can sell their data to FactSet’s customer base.

FactSet is quite tenured and has been in business for over 40 years. The company was founded back in 1978 and has been trading publicly since Q2 1996. The stock has performed exceptionally well since, returning 9,787% as of this article.

Seeking Alpha

FactSet now finds itself at an interesting inflection point due to the significantly higher prime rate and associated cost of capital pressure on financial entities. Along with other factors currently putting pressure on financial firms, such as interest rate risk, these headwinds could subsequently impact FactSet’s earnings in the near-term. It is, after all, a company that generates its entire revenue base from the financial sector.

In this article I’ll review FactSet’s financials to see if they have kept pace with its increasing valuation; I will also evaluate its offering in more detail to determine the nature of its exposure to further volatility in the financial sector.

Financials

FactSet’s growth has traditionally been choppy over the last 10 years, although it has maintained momentum in recent periods.

Seeking Alpha

Interestingly, the firm’s top-line growth has overall accelerated in recent quarters. There is no immediate indication of financial sector headwinds for its revenue.

Seeking Alpha

Given the company’s tenure it should be no surprise that it has also maintained consistent profitability; FactSet has been profitable for 10 years running.

Seeking Alpha

This has been maintained throughout the last 10 quarter’s, albeit with much higher recent volatility than its revenues.

Seeking Alpha

Seeking Alpha

This has been driven by the company’s debt, payments on which have been increasing over the last 4 quarters. This is what led to its significant y/y decrease in net income for the fiscal quarter ending May 2022. This debt was taken on in order to finance the firm’s acquisition of CUSIP Global Services.

Seeking Alpha

Nonetheless, FactSet has been able to preserve margins by lowering its operating expenses since then, allowing it to return to net income growth even as its interest expense remains elevated.

Seeking Alpha

Looking over at the company’s balance sheet we see the culprit in more detail – FactSet took on $1.53B in new long-term debt for the fiscal quarter ending May 2022. It has consistently been paying this down over the last 3 quarters.

Seeking Alpha

Nonetheless the balance sheet here remains solid overall. As of the latest quarter FactSet had total liabilities of $2.39B against assets of $4B. Given its consistently profitable and cash-flow positive operations I don’t see this debt picture as disconcerting.

Overall FactSet looks to be on a good trajectory. Ongoing banking sector volatility has not made a dent in its financials, and the trendline overall is apparently one of increasing rates of growth. While this risk factor continues to be material there is no objective indication of it impacting FactSet’s financials at present.

Business

While catering exclusively to the financial sector, FactSet is ultimately a software-as-a-service company. In order to determine its exposure going forward I think it would be helpful to look into its positioning more specifically.

The first thing to note is that FactSet is not overly exposed to the banking sector in particular. The CEO made clear on its most recent conference call that banking is only 17% of the company’s annual subscription volume (annual recurring revenue) and that the firm is ‘not materially exposed’ to commercial banking.

Q2 2023 Earnings Call Transcript, Seeking Alpha

Since commercial (consumer) banking has been the area most under pressure this year, this is definitely good to see. The final point the CEO makes here speaks to the overall diversification of FactSet, with no one client responsible for more than 3% of its annual subscription volume.

As such, I think banking sector pressures do not appear to be a particularly significant threat to FactSet’s business. They could, however, still impact the company’s bottom line. Management is indeed expecting this and has softened its guidance for the remainder of the year as a result:

Q2 2023 Earnings Call Transcript, Seeking Alpha

As stated, annual subscription volume growth pressures are expected to be counteracted by the firm’s recent acquisition and are expected to be 8%. Since this guidance appears conservative overall I think it is a fair set of adjustments to make in light of current circumstances.

Furthermore FactSet appears well-positioned for further growth. The company estimates a $32B total addressable market for its services and doesn’t appear to have achieved saturation across some of its core verticals. While well represented on the buy side, FactSet appears to still be growing below market CAGR across wealth management, private equity/venture capital, and the corporate sector.

FactSet

This comes along with excellent subscription metrics, with its overall retention rate ticking up over the last 5 years. While its business has already been almost entirely subscription based, this metric has also ticked up as well.

FactSet

Valuation

This business is a quality one and is priced as such. It is currently trading at a significant premium to the financial sector overall.

Seeking Alpha

We must remember, however, that FactSet is a software business. While these P/E multiples are quite high for the financials space, I don’t consider them to be too high when we look at the technology sector.

The Information Technology GICS sector is currently trading at an 18.23 non-GAAP P/E median on a TTM basis as well as a 20.89 P/E median on a forward basis. FactSet is still a premium to these numbers; 46% and 27.3%, respectively. This is nonetheless a much less significant premium, with the forward premium notably lower than the trailing premium. While I wouldn't necessarily call it a buy at these prices, it is not expensive as it looks at first glance.

Conclusion

Considering FactSet as a whole, I think it is priced fairly for the near-term but is nonetheless a good long-term buy. The company has a moat due to its offering; the only other business that has a comparable B2B financial sector value proposition of this scale is Bloomberg, which isn’t publicly traded. This level of depth and scale in providing financial services software should keep it well-positioned for the long-term, and it is continuing to grow well. Its revenue base is also quite sticky and well retained y/y. These factors should continue to see it do well in the long-term, and I would call this stock a buy for investors with a horizon of 10 years or more.