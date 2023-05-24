Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
FactSet: Financial Services SaaS That Is Still A Good Long-Term Buy

Vlad Deshkovich
Summary

  • FactSet's financials have not indicated any pressure from financial sector volatility to date. Although management has made guidance more conservative as a result.
  • Looking further, we find that FactSet is not particularly reliant on the banking sector as a whole and has no exposure to commercial banking.
  • It has a diversified revenue base, with no one customer responsible for more than 3% of revenues. It also has a sticky offering with very high revenue retention YoY.
  • All of this makes FDS stock a good one for the long term. While not particularly cheap at the moment, its valuation is relatively less expensive when we compare it to the technology sector.
Overview

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) is a known entity to anyone that has spent time in the financial sector. The firm provides a broad suite of products for various kinds of financial entities, ranging from sell-side institutions such as banks as

Vlad Deshkovich
Investment analyst and prop trader primarily covering technology and financial stocks.

