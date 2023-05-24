Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Recession Fears Mean Opportunity In The Oil Market

May 24, 2023 2:30 AM ETCrude Oil Futures (CL1:COM)XOP, XLE, PSCE, DIG, DUG, ERX, USO, USL, OIL, OILU
Josh Young profile picture
Josh Young
Summary

  • Recession fears have led to a sell-off in the price of oil.
  • Oil futures positioning is offsides vs fundamentals.
  • Strong fundamentals and large supply deficits could lead to much higher oil prices.

Hand touching to virtual info graphics with trolley cart icons , Technology online shopping business concept.

Dilok Klaisataporn

Oil market sentiment is nearing lows not seen since Covid 19 – a time when government lockdowns collapsed oil demand and fears of full storage sent oil prices briefly negative. Since peaking

oil price over time

Bison Interests

oil forward curve vs consensus

Goldman Sachs

non commercial positioning

Bison Interests

oil prices rise before recessions

NDR

US CPI 1 year chart

Bison Interests

federal funds rates

Bison Interests

IEA oil demand trajectories

IEA

per capita energy consumption

Bison, World Bank

Ocean bookings are down

FreightWaves

recession expectations are peaking

Bank of America

opec continues to miss quotas

Bison Interests

OPEC+ quota + forecast

Bison Interests

S&P global platts world oil inventories

Platts

global oil deficits 2H 2023

Bison Interests

Josh Young is the Chief Investment Officer of Bison Interests, an investment firm focused on publicly traded oil and gas companies. And he is the former Chairman of the Board of Iron Bridge Resources, which sold to Warburg Pincus and CPPIB backed Velvet Energy in 2018 for $142 million. He is a value investor primarily focused on energy stocks, natural resources stocks, and companies trading at low multiples to earnings, cash flow, or book value. He has presented at numerous investment conferences, including Platts, LD Micro, Oil & Gas Money, Louisiana Energy Conference, and the Global Resources Investment Conference and has been featured in media including Barrons, Bloomberg, Business Insider, Fox Business News, RT and Oil & Gas Investor Magazine. He is a graduate with honors from the University of Chicago in economics.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Opinions expressed herein by the author are not an investment recommendation and are not meant to be relied upon in investment decisions. The author is not acting in an investment adviser capacity. This is not an investment research report. The author's opinions expressed herein address only select aspects of potential investment in securities of the companies mentioned and cannot be a substitute for comprehensive investment analysis. Any analysis presented herein is illustrative in nature, limited in scope, based on an incomplete set of information, and has limitations to its accuracy. The author recommends that potential and existing investors conduct thorough investment research of their own, including detailed review of the companies' SEC and CSA filings, and consult a qualified investment adviser. The information upon which this material is based was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but has not been independently verified. Therefore, the author cannot guarantee its accuracy. Any opinions or estimates constitute the author's best judgment as of the date of publication and are subject to change without notice.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

