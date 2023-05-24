Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
HFND: Not A Promising Start

Summary

  • The HFND ETF aims to replicate the gross returns of the hedge fund industry through ETFs and futures.
  • The ETF is managed by Bob Elliott, a former fund manager at Bridgewater Associates.
  • While the idea of using 'machine learning' sounds sophisticated, performance results to date have been very disappointing, with the HFND ETF lagging every measurable benchmark or index.
  • Until Mr. Elliott can turn around performance, I suggest investors stay on the sidelines.

A few months ago, I wrote an initiation article on the Unlimited HFND Multi Strategy Return Tracker ETF (NYSEARCA:HFND). I was cautious on the strategy, as I feared HFND's strategy of replicating the hedge fund industry's gross of

HFND has lagged equity markets

Figure 1 - HFND has lagged equity markets (Seeking Alpha)

HFND returns performance

Figure 2 - HFND returns performance (unlimtedetfs.com)

Eurekahedge Hedge Fund Index

Figure 3 - Eurekahedge Hedge Fund Index has returned 2.3% YTD (eurekahedge.com)

HFND has underperformed 4 out of 6 months

Figure 4 - HFND has underperformed Eurekahedge 4 out of 6 months (Author created with data from Portfolio Visualizer and Eurekahedge.com)

HFND vs. All-Weather and 60/40

Figure 5 - HFND vs. All-Weather and 60/40 (Author created with Portfolio Visualizer)

HFND has significantly trailed All-weather and 60/40

Figure 6 - HFND has significantly trailed All-weather and 60/40 (Author created with Portfolio Visualizer)

I spent 5 years as a co-founder and hedge fund CIO / manager. Before that, I was a hedge fund analyst/portfolio manager at a leading Canadian alternative asset manager. I write articles as part of my own due diligence on the stocks that I find interesting, for one reason or another.Follow me on twitter for my thoughts on macro trends.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

