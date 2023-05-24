Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Prices Of New Houses Drop Further, Builders Stimulate Sales With Price Cuts

Summary

  • The median price of new single-family houses sold in April fell to $420,800, down by 8.2% from a year ago, and down by 15% from the peak in October.
  • Sales of new houses, in response to lower prices, mortgage-rate buydowns, and incentives, ticked up to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 683,000 houses.
  • Homebuilders, by cutting prices when homeowners were loath to, have attracted some buyers that would have bought a previously owned home.

Housing Development Under Construction

jhorrocks

That arbitrage is now happening among homebuyers. But regular homeowners wanting to sell haven’t figured it out yet.

Homebuilders, unlike homeowners that want to sell a house, are not emotionally attached to prices. Their business is to build homes and sell

median price, new single-family houses sold

new single-family houses sold

new single-family houses for sale

Existing home sales

Wolf Richter is the publisher of wolfstreet.com, a site focused on business, finance, and money. The site is free. In addition to the many years at wolfstreet.com and its predecessor site, he has 20 years of C-level operations and finance experience.

