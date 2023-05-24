Bill Pugliano

Investors have been forced to deal with a significant increase in market volatility ever since a new crisis developed in the U.S. financial system in March. Debt ceiling negotiations are also creating additional uncertainty. However, I believe that Ford (NYSE:F) actually provides investors with a lot of value during times of increasing uncertainty, in part because Ford produces a stable 5.2% dividend yield that should should be supported by the firm's free cash flow in FY 2023. Ford continues to see solid momentum for its electric vehicle products as well and the automaker on Monday confirmed it’s EBIT and free cash flow outlook for FY 2023.

As indicated in my work “Ford: Surprise Potential In FY 2023”, I believe Ford’s earnings prospects are undervalued and while the auto maker’s 5.2% dividend may be boring, investors can likely expect the company to keep paying a stable dividend even during times of increasing volatility.

Ford continues to have upside in EV deliveries

Ford has debuted a number of new electric vehicles in FY 2022 including the Ford Lightning pickup truck and e-Transit in the commercial van market in order to increase the density of its EV product line-up. In April, however, electric vehicle deliveries slumped 25% year over year due to production interruptions, Ford is still ramping up it EV production and could see strong growth in this category throughout the year. Ford's Lightning production was briefly halted during the first-quarter due to a F-150 Lightning catching fire. Nonetheless, Ford said that it delivered 1,335 Ford Lightning trucks in April, showing a more than 2,000% increase year over year. With production ramping up for the F-150 Lightning in FY 2023, I expect Ford to experience a gradual rebound in EV deliveries throughout the remainder of the year.

Source: InsideEVs

Inflation is easing, EBIT margins could increase

Inflation has been a key headwind for Ford in the last year, which resulted in higher supplier costs and pressure on EBIT margins. Higher costs and the potential for lower margins have both weighed on Ford's share price performance in recent months. However, with inflation easing and dropping to 4.9% in April, Ford could find relief on the EBIT margin front as well.

Source: Bureau of Labor Statistics, Federal Reserve

Ford continues to expect between $9B and $11B in adjusted earnings before interest and taxes in FY 2023 as well as approximately $6B in free cash flow. Ford confirmed this guidance at Monday's Capital Markets Day where the company also laid out its plan to grow EV production to 2M units annually by FY 2026 and grow its EBIT margin to 8%.

Ford could see up to 6% in year over year EBIT growth in FY 2023 while free cash flow is expected to drop off approximately 34% year over year. If margin pressures ease due to subsiding cost inflation, I believe there could be a chance for Ford to revise its EBIT forecast to the upside which may then result in a potential upside revaluation of Ford's shares.

Source: Ford

Ford's dividend costs the car brand approximately $2.4B each year, based off of a $0.15 per-share quarterly dividend. With an estimated $6.0B in free cash flow expected for FY 2023, Ford is set to distribute about 40% of its FCF as cash dividends this year and retain 60% to invest in its various projects, including the ramp of its EV line-up.

Ford’s valuation vs. key rival

Ford is currently valued at a P/E of 6.7X while the auto maker's shares pay a dividend yield of 5.2%. Ford is also trading below its 1-year average P/E of 7.3X. General Motors (GM) has a P/E ratio of 5.1X and is therefore slightly cheaper than Ford. However, Ford is the leading pick-up truck manufacturer in the U.S. and has an impressive and growing EV line-up which could boost the company's revenue potential this year.

Data by YCharts

Analysts currently expect Ford to deliver EPS of $1.80 per-share in FY 2023 and $1.75 per-share in FY 2023. The EPS revision trend is inconclusive as FY 2023 estimates dropped sharply earlier this year, but they have seen a bit of a recovery lately.

Data by YCharts

Risks with Ford

Because inflation is slowly but gradually easing, I believe margin risks for Ford half decreased in recent months and Ford could upgrade its FY 2023 EBIT outlook if the trends continue and EV production ramps up as expected in the second half of the year. A contraction in the U.S. economy could potentially result in a decrease of auto sales and result in revenue headwinds for the auto maker, however. What would change my mind about Ford is if the company saw a weak ramp in F-150 Lightning production and if EV sales failed to recover throughout the year.

Final thoughts

With market volatility increasing after a new financial crisis erupted in the community banking market in March and uncertainty over debt ceiling negotiations causing additional uncertainty, I believe Ford’s high-quality 5.2% dividend yield can provide stability. The automaker confirmed its adjusted EBIT and free cash flow outlook for the current year on Monday, has its strongest electric vehicle line-up in the history of the company and EBIT margin risks are decreasing… all of which I believe will support Ford’s shares and the 5.2% dividend yield!