Ford: I Love The Boring 5.2% Yield

May 24, 2023 3:26 AM ETFord Motor Company (F)
The Asian Investor
Summary

  • Ford continues to have broad momentum in the EV category, even if April EV sales declined in April.
  • Inflation is easing, taking pressure off of Ford’s EBIT margins. I see potential for Ford to increase its EBIT outlook if cost inflation subsides.
  • Ford confirmed its outlook for FY 2023 and the dividend should prove to be safe.

Investors have been forced to deal with a significant increase in market volatility ever since a new crisis developed in the U.S. financial system in March. Debt ceiling negotiations are also creating additional uncertainty. However, I believe that Ford (

I look for high-risk, high-reward situations. Five largest portfolio holdings: AMD, Micron, Alibaba, Ethereum, PayPal. Early buyer of cryptocurrencies. I live in Thailand :)

