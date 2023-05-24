Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Fidelity's Active Stock ETFs: At Least One Is Worth Owning

May 24, 2023 3:43 AM ETFBCG, FBCV, VGSIX, VGSLX, VGSNX, VIGAX, VIGIX, VIGRX, VIMAX, VIMSX, VIVAX, VIVIX, VMCIX, VMCPX, VNQ, VO, VTV, VUG, VVIAX
Tom Madell profile picture
Tom Madell
1.88K Followers

Summary

  • Actively managed ETFs seem to be enjoying somewhat of a renaissance as a result of current economic conditions.
  • Fidelity Investments has initiated a handful of these funds over the last few years, along with Vanguard.
  • Can these managed funds outperform? Six out of seven such funds have even beaten Vanguard index ETFs and may enhance a portfolio at this time.

Exchange Traded Fund (ETF)

ogichobanov/iStock via Getty Images

In my article here on Seeking Alpha from over eight months ago, I suggested that while index, unmanaged funds have for years and years consistently proven to be better performers than most managed funds, current turbulence may be

This article was written by

Tom Madell profile picture
Tom Madell
1.88K Followers
Tom Madell, Ph.D., is the publisher of Mutual Fund/ETF Research Newsletter, a free newsletter which began publication in 1999 with thousands of readers. It has become one of the most popular mutual fund/ETF newsletters on the internet, as shown here. His site has been named as one of the "Top 12 Investment Newsletters Focusing on Mutual Funds" at mutualfunds.com , an important fund information provider, under "Fund Newsletter". Also, recently his Newsletter was recognized as one of 5 expert mutual fund resources worth following offering free, and, in its case, particularly "unbiased, useful, and original advice" at http://funds-newsletter.com/fundreference-art.htm .He is also a researcher/writer/investor whose articles have appeared on hundreds of websites, including the Wall Street Journal, USA Today, Morningstar and in the international media.His articles have been among the most popular among those posted on the Morningstar.com website by non-Morningstar employed contributors.His recommendations have an outstanding, long-standing record of success . His complete list of former articles can be accessed at http://funds-newsletter.com

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.