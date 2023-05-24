Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

CyberArk Software: Promising Market Position But Valuation Remains High

May 24, 2023 3:48 AM ETCyberArk Software Ltd. (CYBR)
Arbab Shahzeb profile picture
Arbab Shahzeb
89 Followers

Summary

  • CyberArk Software has a strong growth profile, with sustained subscription annual recurring revenue growth.
  • The Privileged Access Management market remains underpenetrated, providing CYBR with ample room for expansion and a promising greenfield opportunity.
  • The stock is currently trading at a forward EV/Sales of 8.9x, at a significant premium to the industry median.
  • I view CYBR stock as a hold at current levels.

Young creative people working in the office among people in blurred motion.

skynesher

Investment Thesis

CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) remains well-positioned, displaying an appealing growth profile with sustained subscription Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR) growth. I believe that there is still significant room for growth in the underpenetrated Privileged Access Management (PAM) market, offering CYBR a promising greenfield opportunity. Despite

CYBR Q1 overview

Company Presentation

Valuation Grade of CYBR

Seeking Alpha

This article was written by

Arbab Shahzeb profile picture
Arbab Shahzeb
89 Followers
MBA Student with three years of experience in sell-side. I focus on value opportunities in the market that provide a deep margin of safety.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.