EWZS: Look For A Buying Opportunity Later In 2023

GV Strategies
Summary

  • Emerging Markets, in general, and Brazil, in particular, are trading at extremely low P/E multiples in the context of the last two decades.
  • Brazilian stocks are cheap for many reasons; but this may not warrant such a large discount. It may lead to a bullish run like in the early 2000s.
  • Poor sentiment is seeing Brazilian stocks likely in a bottoming-out pattern. Yet, later this year might present a better entry point, given the challenging outlook for commodities this year.
  • The iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF has less concentrated bets on commodities versus the MSCI Brazil Index. It may provide good risk/reward and diversification for one’s portfolio.

brazilian money currency symbol brazilian economy

Edson Souza/iStock via Getty Images

iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF overview

The iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:EWZS) was launched in 2010, offering investors exposure to the MSCI Brazil Small Cap Index. It now has assets of approximately $90 million, and the

Brazil small cap etf performance

ishares.com MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF data as at April 30, 2023.

emerging markets stock valuations 2023

Excludes UAE, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and Kuwait due to limited data history. 1The z-score is a measure of how far valuations are from historical mean, calculated since January 2000. (Schroders, Refinitiv Datastream, MSCI, IBES, Schroders Strategic Research Unit. Data as at 30 April 2023.)

EM vs US stock market performance 2000 to 2020

Morningstar direct via wasatchglobal.com

Brazil stock market performance under different presidents

Bloomberg

Brazil inflation rate chart 2023

Brazil central bank, national statistics agency, Bloomberg.

Brazil agricultural exports chart 2023

USDA, Economic Research Service using data from U.S. Department of Commerce, Bureau of the Census, via urs.usda.gov.

Brazil small cap ETF holdings and sector weights

ishares.com MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF data as at May 19, 2023.

Brazil small cap ETF portfolio characteristics

ishares.com MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF data as at May 18, 2023.

GV Strategies
GV Strategies was formed to discuss unusual strategies that may fly under the radar of many global investors. They might relate to areas such as frontier / emerging markets, closed end funds and activism opportunities, high yield / emerging market debt to name a few.The perspective explored will be typically from that of a global investor based in developed markets and how such opportunities may fit a portfolio. Also, the practicality / opportunities for such investors to set up accounts in some frontier / emerging markets will be explored.The author is a private investor for a living (over 30 years’ experience), based in Australia but having spent considerable time in Vietnam, Thailand, Cambodia and Malaysia over the last decade. He is in a business partnership in Australia which assists high net worth individuals gain exposure to a fund specializing in Australian small caps and special situation investing strategies. In the past we have collaborated with other Seeking Alpha marketplace investing groups, i.e. shared articles with an exclusivity period for an additional fee. If an investing group wishes to discuss this possibility in the future, please get in touch. We may soon cover at least a couple of tickers a month as a guide by 2024. We will however only cover tickers we choose, and feel can offer some worthwhile insight on. They currently tend to be CEFs / ETFs.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

