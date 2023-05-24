Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Tracking Al Gore's Generation Investment Management Portfolio - Q1 2023 Update

May 24, 2023
Summary

  • Generation Investment Management’s 13F portfolio value increased from $17.32B to $18.78B this quarter.
  • They increased Microsoft Corporation, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Texas Instruments, and Palo Alto Networks while decreasing Charles Schwab, Toast, Baxter International, and Ptc Inc. They also dropped Alibaba and Trimble.
  • The top three positions are Microsoft, Amazon.com, and Henry Schein, and they add up to ~20% of the portfolio.

This article is part of a series that provides an ongoing analysis of the changes made to Generation Investment Management's 13F portfolio on a quarterly basis. It is based on Al Gore's regulatory 13F Form filed

Al Gore - Generation IM's Q1 2023 13F Report Q/Q Comparison

Al Gore - Generation IM's Q1 2023 13F Report Q/Q Comparison (John Vincent (author))

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of AMZN, GGROW, PTRA, CPNG either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

