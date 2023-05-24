Maxxa_Satori/iStock via Getty Images

ECN Capital (OTCPK:ECNCF)

ECN is a financial services company that primarily originates loans on behalf of its customers. ECN's customers include banks, credit unions, insurance companies, and other institutional investors. ECN generates revenue from loan origination fees as well as recurring loan servicing fees on most loans originated, with the underlying credit performance being non-recourse to ECN.

ECN operates through two segments. The first, Triad, originates and services loans in the manufactured housing (MH) industry. Triad is the second largest manufactured home loan originator in the US and will likely generate over $1.5B of manufactured home loans in 2023 per their estimates (Berkshire Hathaway's (BRK.A, BRK.B) 21st Mortgage is #1 in terms of market share). Although there may be some uncertainty on manufactured housing volumes in 2023, we believe Triad is positioned to maintain strong long-term growth.

Manufactured housing provides the most affordable housing option for many people amidst a broad and growing housing affordability crisis across the country. By way of comparison, the average rent for a 2-bedroom apartment is $1,332/month versus Triad's average customer's mortgage payment of $829/month. We feel MH's strong value proposition will increase demand for manufactured homes in the years to come.

In addition to benefiting from industry tailwinds, Triad has been successful in broadening the menu of loans they are able to originate. Triad's historical core loan product has been super prime (high FICO score) chattel or property-only loans. Over the last few years, Triad has been able to grow related loan originations for Land+Home loans, manufactured home rental loans, and lower FICO score loans (their "Bronze" and "Silver" programs). Triad was able to originate about 27% of its total loans from these related products in 2022, up from only 4% in 2019.

We believe the potent mix of industry shipment tailwinds, Triad's ability to take market share in core chattel loans, and their growth through a broadening of loan products offered to lending partners will continue to drive a high revenue growth rate while enjoying strong operating margins in the high 30s range.

The second business unit operates under the IFG & Source One banners and originates and services loans in the RV & Marine industry. The businesses in this unit were acquired by ECN in 2021 and 2022 when management saw an opportunity to develop and scale another niche origination platform in the RV & Marine industry, using the expertise they gained from Triad and previously owned Service Finance (home improvement loans) operations.

We expect the RV & Marine business to originate about $1.3B in loans for its customers in 2023. IFG & Source One were each regional lenders that are currently in the process of rolling out operations nationally under ECN's ownership. For instance, three years ago Source One was not operating any meaningful business in California, Florida, or New York, despite these three states accounting for about 22% of the total RV & Boat sales in the US. Source One has since worked to secure licenses to expand their operations across the country which we believe will lead to an exceptional CAGR over the coming years as the business continues to expand geographically.

ECN has recently developed a related product for its funding partners in the form of inventory financing loans ("IF"). These loans help manufactured home dealers, boat dealers, and RV dealers fund the inventory they keep on-site as part of their ongoing operations. ECN's "IF" loans have historically had extremely low losses and currently generate a very attractive earnings yield compared to their risk profile. As such, we believe these are attractive loans for ECN's lending partners to own.

ECN is projected to start to meaningfully originate and "flow" these loans to their lending partners in the coming quarters and years. In conjunction with this new product, ECN has kept a fair amount of these loans on their balance sheet, given the attractive economics. ECN borrows against the inventory loans it owns and thus earns a spread between the interest received and the interest paid (both assets and liabilities have variable interest rates).

This practice has caused some consternation amongst the investment community (especially given the recent focus on credit amidst rising interest rates and ongoing panic over recession). Our view is that these inventory financing loans will continue to be low-risk loans as they have been for many years (<5 bps of cumulative net charge-offs over the last three years) - the fact that ECN holds some amount on their balance sheet does not pose an existential risk to the business.

We may have buried the lede here, but the kicker is that the Company has received unsolicited inbound interests and therefore hired Goldman Sachs and initiated a formal Strategic Review process. While our team is unsure what exactly will come of this review as many similar processes are failing to land buyers lately, we do believe that ECN would be a phenomenal business to own for an institutional investor with long-duration liabilities that could retain the loans that ECN originates on their own balance sheet.

ECN's broad and long-standing relationships with manufactured home, RV, and marine dealers across the country is an asset that would be difficult and costly to replicate. ECN's management has been involved in many specialty finance transactions over the years and we believe they understand the significant strategic value of the underwriting platform. If there is a deal to be done, we are confident they will ensure an appropriate value is received.

If there is a full buyout of ECN, we think it could be around CAD$4.50/share. The components of this value are CAD$4.30/share for Triad at 14.0x 2023 operating income and CAD$1.60/share for Marine and RV at 12.0x 2023 operating income. These values are netted against capitalized corporate expense and net debt & preferred stock of CAD$1.40/share.

If there is no buyout, we think ECN will enjoy strong earnings growth in the years ahead, and at current prices, we don't believe the market appreciates this potential growth. Voss has acquired ~13% of the company and it is currently a ~9% position in the Voss Value Master Fund as of today.

